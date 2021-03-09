GMS : Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

GMS, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast March 4, 2021

GMS, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast, March 4, 2021

Leslie Kratcoski, Vice President, Investor Relations

John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Deakin, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Bouley, Barclays

Noah Merkousko, Stephens Inc.

David Manthey, Robert W. Baird & Co.

Steven Ramsey, Thompson Research Group

Michael Dahl, RBC Capital Markets

Greetings. Welcome to GMS Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

I will now turn the conference over to Leslie Kratcoski, Vice President, Investor Relations. Leslie, you may now begin.

Leslie Kratcoski

Thanks, Rob. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the GMS Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

I'm joined today by John Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Deakin, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to the press release issued this morning, we have posted presentation slides to accompany this call in the Investors section of our website at gms.com.

On today's call, Management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our

control, and may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. As a reminder, forward-looking statements represent Management's current estimates and expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in the Company's 10-K and other periodic reports.

Today's presentation also includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are provided in the press release and presentation slides.

Please note that references on this call to the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 relate to the quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Finally, once we begin the question-and-answer session of the call, in the interest of time, we kindly request that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.

With that I'll turn the call over to John Turner. JT?

John C. Turner, Jr.

Thank you, Leslie. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. All of us at GMS hope everyone joining this call, as well as your families and colleagues, are remaining safe and well, and that we may be getting closer to getting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.

I'll start with a review of our operating highlights, and then turn it over to Scott, who will cover our financial results. I'll then share some closing thoughts before taking your questions.

If you start on Slide 3, outstanding execution in the quarter by our entire team, coupled with further strengthening in residential markets, enabled us again to deliver results that exceeded our previous expectations. The overall operating environment can be described as nothing short of dynamic, including a stark contrast between a very strong residential market and continued softness in the commercial market, as well as significant activity on the pricing front and tightening availability of several product categories. Our team continues to seize the opportunities and address the challenges of this landscape, delivering an increase in net sales on a per day basis in the quarter.

As anticipated, our gross margin of 32.4% was lower than the quarter record of 33.3% last year, but was in line with our prior expectation and consistent with that realized in the first half of the fiscal year. Continued alignment of our cost structure to current demand enabled us to improve SG&A and adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales for the third quarter in a row, while ensuring that we maintain the customer focus that continues to differentiate us in the market. As a result, we realized an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3%, which reflects a 10 basis point improvement over the prior year despite lower sales.

We generated positive free cash flow and our balance sheet and liquidity position provide us with strong financial flexibility, enabling us to continue our focused drive for growth via both greenfields and M&A.

On the health and safety front we maintained enhanced operating protocols aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the health and safety of our employees, business, partners, and communities remains our top priority.

At the same time, we continue to realize benefits from the ongoing commitment to our strategic priorities. This is evidenced by our ability to generate higher volume in wallboard through further penetration of

residential end markets, increased sales of complementary other products, and our execution of several platform expansion transactions during, and just following the third quarter.

Considering the market undercurrents, which we continue to navigate, we performed very well in the third quarter. My congratulations and thanks go out to the entire GMS team who made these results possible, remaining engaged, focused, and proactive, as we come together in support of our customers and each other. At the same time, we offer our gratitude for the continued partnership we share with both our customers and suppliers.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Scott to provide more perspective on our financial results for Q3. Scott?

Scott Deakin

Thanks, JT. Good morning, everyone.

Looking at Slide 4, net sales of $751.2 million were down 1.3% year-over-year as continued COVID-19 market pressures in commercial construction were largely offset by higher sales to residential construction.

Adjusting for the one less selling day year-over-year, daily net sales were up 0.3%. This is the first quarter of positive per day sales growth since the onset of the pandemic. Organically, net sales and daily net sales were down just 1.9% and 0.3% respectively. The team's continued ability to reposition and realign resources to capture demand where it is the strongest allowed us to again exceed our previous sales expectations.

Wallboard sales of $311.1 million decreased 1% or 1.4% on an organic basis, due to a modest decline in price and mix, partially offset by slightly higher volume. On a per day basis, however, wallboard sales increased 0.6%, driven by 2.1% higher volume as strong residential volume more than offset lower commercial activity. In light of our response to recent supplier pricing actions, realized wallboard price was up sequentially from the second quarter, as well as, for the month of January, up on a year-over-year basis.

Ceiling sales of $101.9 million decreased 9.6% year-over-year, virtually the same on an organic basis, driven by lower volume and mix, partially offset by higher price. Daily net sales of ceilings were down 8.1% year-over-year.

Steel framing sales of $104 million decreased 12.5% year-over-year, again, similar on an organic basis, due principally to a decline in volume, and to a lesser extent, price and mix combined. On a per day basis, net sales of steel framing declined 11.1%. Reflecting the upward movement in commodity steel prices, our steel pricing was, like wallboard, up sequentially from the second quarter, as well as on a year-over-year basis for the month of January.

Consistent with the first half of Fiscal 2021 year-over-year sales declines were seen principally in ceilings and steel, product categories tied primarily to commercial construction. Our commercial business exhibited a low double-digit year-over-year decline, which was similar to what we experienced in the second quarter.

Our complementary Other product sales of $234.2 million increased 8.7%, up 7.5% on an organic basis year-over-year, due to our execution of growth initiatives to increase other product sales, positive contributions from acquisitions and strong pricing in certain product categories, including roofing, insulation and lumber. Strength in our Canadian business, for which Other products comprises a larger

