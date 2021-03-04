GMS : Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Supplement

Safe Harbor and Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Information - To supplement GAAP financial information, we use adjusted measures of operating results which are non-GAAP measures.

This non-GAAP adjusted financial information is provided as additional information for investors. These adjusted results exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and we believe their exclusion can enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our operating performance by excluding non-recurring, infrequent or other non-cash charges that are not believed to be material to the ongoing performance of our business. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of net income, diluted earnings per share or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Please see the Appendix to this presentation for a further discussion on these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Outstanding execution by our entire team enabled us to again deliver results that exceeded previous expectations.

▪ Net sales decreased 1.3%; on a per day basis, net sales increased 0.3%, the first time since onset of the pandemic.

▪ Dynamic operating environment. ▪ Sharp contrast between commercial and residential markets. ▪ Multiple pricing actions. ▪ Tight supply on several fronts.



We maintained disciplined alignment of our cost structure.

▪ Improved SG&A and Adjusted SG&A(1) margin three quarters in a row.

▪ Net income of $16.1 million increased 48.2%; Adjusted net income(1) of $25.9 million increased 16.4%.

▪ Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 8.3% improved 10 basis points.

We generated positive free cash flow and maintain strong financial flexibility.

Continued advancement of our growth strategy:

▪ Generated higher volume in wallboard through further penetration of residential end markets offsetting softness in commercial.

▪ Increased sales of complementary Other products.

▪ Further platform expansion activity.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities remains our top priority.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Performance

Net Sales & Mix

▪ Net sales down 1.3% due to continued COVID-19 market pressures commercial construction, largely offset by higher sales in residential construction. On a per day basis, net sales up 0.3%.

▪ Organic net sales down 1.9% (down 0.3% on a per day basis):

($ mm)

$761.4 13.8% 13.6 $751.2

Fiscal Q3 2020

Gross Profit & Margin

($ mm)

32.4% $253.5 $243.3

33.3%Fiscal Q3 2020

Gross Profit

Gross Margin

▪ Gross Profit declined 4.0%. Fiscal Q3 2021

▪ As anticipated, gross margin was largely consistent with levels generated in the first half of fiscal 2021, declining 90 basis points year over year principally due to unfavorable mix and price-cost dynamics for certain products.

WB Ceilings Steel Other