  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GMS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GMS   US36251C1036

GMS INC.

(GMS)
  Report
GMS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/01/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products is scheduled to present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:50 PM Eastern Time. The Company will also present at the UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. Following each webcast, an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About GMS:

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 227 M - -
Net income 2021 96,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 962 M 1 962 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 611
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart GMS INC.
GMS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 46,40 $
Last Close Price 45,79 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Deakin VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Jack Gavin Non-Executive Chairman
Eric N. Sundby Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Darryl Little VP-Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMS INC.50.23%1 962
FERGUSON PLC7.88%30 293
REECE LIMITED38.38%10 234
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.40.93%3 957
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY38.05%2 595
SIG PLC96.95%1 041