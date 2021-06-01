GMS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products is scheduled to present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:50 PM Eastern Time. The Company will also present at the UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. Following each webcast, an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

