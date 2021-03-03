Log in
GMV Minerals at PDAC 2021 and Precious Metals Summit

03/03/2021 | 09:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that, GMV will be exhibiting at the PDAC VIRTUAL CONVENTION from March 8-11. President & CEO, Ian Klassen, will be at the booth to share the latest company updates and will be available to meet with attendees daily from 8am-12pm PST Monday, Mar 8th through to Thursday, March 11th.

To register for the upcoming PDAC, click here.

PRECIOUS METALS SUMMIT

In addition, Mr. Klassen will be participating in the Precious Metals Summit's March 9th-10th program (by invitation) to meet with qualified investors/stakeholders.

To learn more, click here.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________

Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75905


© Newsfilecorp 2021
