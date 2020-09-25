Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord A/S    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GN Store Nord A/S : Major shareholder notification – NN Group N.V.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:04am EDT

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that it has received a notification from NN Group N.V. stating that NN Group N.V. has decreased its holdings of GN shares to 4.94% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Morten P. Toft
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager - Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


Disclaimer

GN Store Nord A/S published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 04:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
12:04aGN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – NN Group N.V.
PU
09/24GN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – NN Group N.V.
AQ
09/22GN STORE NORD A/S : Jabra introduces compact true wireless ANC solutions with ne..
PU
09/16GN STORE NORD A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
09/15GN STORE NORD A/S : Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives..
PU
09/15GN STORE NORD A/S : Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives..
AQ
09/12GN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.
PU
09/11GN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.
AQ
09/02GN STORE NORD A/S : Major shareholder notification – Société Générale S.A.
AQ
08/19GN STORE NORD A/S : Interim Report Q2 2020: GN Audio +32%, GN Hearing -54%, GN a..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 998 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
Net income 2020 1 070 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2020 4 872 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,3x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 59 910 M 9 377 M 9 393 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,98x
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 437,94 DKK
Last Close Price 465,20 DKK
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Gudbrand Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Enrico Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
William Ervin Hoover Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S51.07%9 564
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.71%166 448
DANAHER CORPORATION32.70%145 571
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.11.23%76 934
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.81.92%60 102
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.91%53 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group