GN Store Nord A/S : New ReSound Key essential hearing aids give more people around the world access to great hearing care

Feb 01, 2021

Too many people neglect their health by not treating their hearing loss. However, the new extensive ReSound KeyTMhearing aid portfolio now gives more people access to the best hearing and professional care, enabling them to connect with others at a time when it's most needed during social isolation.

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today unveils ReSound Key, a full essential hearing aid line-up that provides greater access to proven and award-winning hearing technology worldwide. Based on an advanced chip platform and GN's Organic Hearing philosophy, ReSound Key promises clear, natural sound quality. It is also packed with the latest technology, such as rechargeable options and state-of-the-art streaming, so that more people can now stay connected to live life to the fullest.

Today, only one in five of those who could benefit from hearing aids are using them[i], leaving a large proportion to miss out on life's sounds, communicating with family, and socializingwith friends. The long-awaited ReSound Key is set to make a huge difference to people with all types of hearing loss. People can boost their confidence and connect with others and the world during times of social isolation; all with clear sound and leading rechargeability that offers up to 30 hours of power from one charge. They can enjoy direct streaming using iOS and Android™ devices and state-of-the-art

Not treating hearing loss comes at a personal cost, with implications for physical, social, emotional, and mental health.[ii],[iii],[iv]However, professional guidance is at hand, even remotely, thanks to the innovative telehealth solution, ReSound Assist Live. With this agile at-home service, hearing care professionals can program and adjust ReSound Key hearing aids via video consultations to help people grow with their hearing and nurture their relationships.

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo, explains: 'At GN Hearing, we believe that everyone deserves great hearing. Treating hearing loss can radically transform lives, helping people to thrive and grow. The launch of ReSound Key gives more people access to the best care and professional guidance, which helps them feel more confidentand stay in touch with others to participate fully in life.'

ReSound Key joins the groundbreaking ReSound ONETM with M&RIE* and ReSound LiNX Quattro™ in the strongest and broadest ReSound portfolio yet, which offers premium hearing solutions at all price levels. Now more people can benefit from the company's long-standing Organic Hearing philosophy to connect with the world around them in the most intuitive and natural way, which is inspired by how the ear works and the natural ways we listen.

Working with intuitive apps, ReSound Key further enhances the individualized hearing experience and can connect to a range of wireless accessories for additional help in challenging listening situations. New integrated, streamlined fitting and software updates ensure a seamless first fit and customer satisfaction. These updates make it easier than ever to offer the ReSound portfolio for users to enjoy.

ReSound Key is available in 10 models, including the popular rechargeable Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) design, custom hearing aids, and Behind-the-Ear (BTE) options - even including high power and super power models for profound hearing loss. ReSound Key will roll out in markets around the world from February 1, 2021. The same technology and models are also available in the new Beltone Relyhearing aid portfolio.

For further information, visit the ReSound Newsroomand learn about the Organic Hearingphilosophy. A ReSound Virtual Conferenceis hosted for hearing care professionals in the United States on February 2, 2021.

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, continue to set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology to help people with hearing loss communicate better than ever before. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be Made for iPhone, bringing direct streaming from hearing aids into the iPhone era. It also pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology and made it possible to receive advanced at-home hearing care during COVID-19. The recent introduction of a new class of hearing technology with ReSound ONEdemonstrates that ReSound is the undisputed innovation leader putting people with hearing loss at the center. Featuring award winning technology, ReSound has been trusted for decades by people with hearing loss and their caregivers around the world.

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

*ReSound ONE introduced the world's first full-featured hearing aid with M&RIE. Microphone and Receiver In Ear, for a truly individualized, more complete sound experience.'Full-featured' means a microphone in the ear and two additional, standard directional microphones, directionality features and wireless audio streaming.

