Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GN Store Nord A/S : Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2022

02/15/2022 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GN Store Nord's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CET at the company's address: Lautrupbjerg 7, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.

Please find attached the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager
Director - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


Disclaimer

GN Store Nord A/S published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
03:27aGN STORE NORD A/S : Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
03:05aGN Store Nord A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
03:05aGN Store Nord A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
02/11Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
02/11Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
02/10TRANSCRIPT : GN Store Nord A/S, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10ANNUAL REPORT 2021 : Navigating rough waters, part II: GN Hearing 16%, GN Audio 22%, GN St..
AQ
02/10GN Store Nord A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/10GN Store Nord Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
02/10GN STORE NORD A/S : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 782 M 3 005 M 3 005 M
Net income 2022 1 890 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2022 11 161 M 1 696 M 1 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 46 745 M 7 101 M 7 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 099
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 366,00 DKK
Average target price 476,93 DKK
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Svendsen-Tune Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Wolfgang Reim Independent Director
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S-11.01%7 101
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.13%221 136
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.48%194 123
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.75%100 576
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.89%70 181
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.86%67 260