GN Store Nord A/S : Q1 2022 pre-close brief

Pre-close brief Q1 2022

Ahead of the upcoming Q1 2022 Interim Report, we would like to highlight the following:

GN Store Nord

• The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply situation is continuously impacting GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels, and supply chain

• GN has suspended all sales to Russia and Belarus as a response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The direct impact on the business is limited with around 1% of group sales related to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

GN Audio

• GN Audio continues to experience solid underlying demand, but currently negatively impacted by the global supply situation resulting in a historical high order backlog

• SteelSeries acquisition was closed in the beginning of January and the integration is well on track. SteelSeries growth will be reported as M&A for GN Audio in 2022

• Certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries. The component situation is still expected to ease gradually in the coming quarters, as stated in connection with the communication of the FY 2022 guidance

• The manufacturing situation and the global logistic situation has proven to be volatile and challenging in Q1 2022

• COVID-19 related lockdown in China did challenge the manufacturing and logistics capacity, which resulted in some short-term delays in the second half of March to early April. The situation has already improved

• To mitigate the component shortage situation a number of initiatives continue to be executed, including re-engineering of certain high-volume products to ensure more flexibility on available components. These initiatives are on track to be launched during Q2, and we continue to expect to see the benefits of those from H2 2022

• The impact from freight and production costs due to COVID-19 continues to be elevated in Q1 2022 due to the global logistic situation. Gross margin will also be impacted by the consolidation of SteelSeries and the FX development

• Price increases have been initiated by February 1, 2022 across the Enterprise portfolio in order to mitigate the impact from increasing input costs. However, the effective impact from the increase will have limited impact in the quarter

GN Hearing

• The hearing aid markets have in general recovered, but still with differences across regions and countries due to the impact and related restrictions from the omicron variant of COVID-19 especially across countries in Asia

• VA: GN Hearing market share development (value):

GN Hearing

• GN Hearing has again been able to visit, consult and train the VA clinics from March, following an inability to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions in VA

• By late February 2022, GN Hearing started shipment of Jabra Enhance Plus and ReSound ONE BTEs with strong initial feedback, but with limited impact on sales for Q1 2022. Solid product roadmap is in place for Q2 and Q3 2022 and beyond, which should drive solid growth and higher profitability during the year

• To accelerate the initiatives and restore profitability, GN Hearing will incur DKK ~150 million in non-recurring items in 2022. More than half is expected to occur in H1 2022 with a significant amount related to redundancies, reflecting targeted layoffs

• As previously communicated, our supply chain is set up to reflect the resilient nature of the business and currently approximately 75% of our production costs are variable, impacting the gross margin in the short term

• Compared to prior years, the gross margin is in general negatively impacted by the divestment of Beltone retail shops (as retail in general includes higher gross margins than wholesale), as well as the continued penetration of rechargeable hearing aids in our product portfolio

• Compared to Q1 2021, the gross margin is negatively impacted by the ASP development in Costco as well as increased input costs and elevated freight costs. Pricing initiatives have been put into place, but with limited impact in Q1 2022

• Certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries. Relevant components are secured with suppliers to deliver on the growth ambition, but the situation continues to be challenging

• GN Hearing continues to take prudent measures to manage costs

Financial guidance 2022 (as communicated on February 10, 2022)

GN Hearing

In 2022, GN Hearing expects to grow faster than the projected market growth of 4-6% volume growth and -1% to -2% ASP decline, with an organic revenue growth between 5-10%. Non-recurring items primarily related to investments in the supply chain in the magnitude of DKK ~ -150 million are expected in 2022 in order to restore profitability. For the core hearing aid business, the EBITA margin is expected to be ~14% for 2022 excluding non-recurring items. In the Emerging Business (including the Lively acquisition and further investments into the digital space), GN Hearing will continue to invest, and with the expected strong revenue growth, the EBITA impact is expected at DKK ~ -190 million.

The GN Hearing financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

• Revenue in core hearing aid business: Q1 2022 organic revenue growth to be low-single digit. H2 2022 organic revenue growth to be high-single digit following key product launches with extension of the ReSound ONE platform in H1 2022 and a new platform launch in Q3 2022

• EBITA in core hearing aid business: Q1 2022 EBITA margin to be low-single digit (excluding non-recurring items) with a gradual improvement in the three remaining quarters towards 20% by Q4 2022

• Non-recurring items: DKK ~ -150 million in EBITA investments primarily in the supply chain

GN Audio

In 2022, GN Audio expects to grow significantly faster than the market. The current situation around the global supply situation is expected to impact the market growth especially in the first half of the year. Given the global supply situation, GN Audio's organic revenue growth for 2022 is expected to be >5%, while the organic revenue growth for SteelSeries is expected to be >10% (will be treated as M&A growth in the reported revenue). For GN Audio, the EBITA margin is expected to be ~20% for 2022 excluding non-recurring items. Non-recurring items related to the SteelSeries acquisition in the magnitude of DKK ~ -400 million are expected in 2022 covering transaction and integration costs as well as non-cash PPAs related to customary inventory adjustments.

The GN Audio financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

• Revenue: Q1 2022 organic revenue growth of ~ -25% (in GN Audio organic and SteelSeries) due to supply chain constraints. H2 2022 to return to double-digit growth rates as the supply situation is expected to ease

• EBITA: Q1 2022 EBITA margin to be in the mid-teens (excluding non-recurring items) with a gradual improvement in the three remaining quarters resulting in an EBITA margin of ~20% for 2022 (excluding non-recurring items)

• Non-recurring items: Transaction related costs of DKK ~ -100 million and non-cash PPAs of DKK ~ -200 million following the SteelSeries acquisition to be booked primarily in Q1 2022. Integration costs of DKK ~ -100 million

Other activities and EPS

For full year 2022, EBITA in "Other" is expected to be DKK ~ -190 million.

For full year 2022, adjusted EPS (excluding non-recurring items and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets) is expected to grow >10% compared to adjusted EPS of DKK 15.29 in 2021.

Financial guidance 2022

Organic revenue growth Adjusted EBITA margin4) Non-recurring items (DKK million) 5) Growth in adjusted EPS6) GN Hearing - Core business organic 5-10% ~14% ~ -150 - Emerging Business1) (DKK million) ~ -190 GN Audio2) 3) ~20% ~ -400 - GN Audio organic >5% - SteelSeries >10% Other (DKK million) ~ -190 GN Store Nord >10%

Note 1) Emerging Business mainly includes the Lively acquisition

Note 2) The SteelSeries organic revenue growth will be reported as M&A growth for GN Audio

Note 3) GN Audio and SteelSeries organic revenue growth constrained by the current global supply chain situation Note 4) Excluding non-recurring items

Note 5) Non-recurring items in GN Hearing primarily related to supply chain investments (DKK ~ -150m) and in GN Audio related to transaction (DKK ~ -100m) and integration costs (DKK ~ -100m) as well as non-cash PPAs (DKK ~ -200m), associated with SteelSeries

Note 6) Compared to 2021 adjusted EPS (excluding non-recurring items and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets) of DKK 15.29

Based on foreign exchange rates as of February 10, 2022

Primary risk factors in relation to the financial guidance

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply situation - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain more uncertain than normal. The situation is impacting GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels and supply chain. The financial guidance is contingent on no new significant local restrictions due to COVID-19 and an ease of the supply chain situation in H2 2022.

Foreign exchange rates

• Impact on revenue - In Q1 2022, the USD trades at a higher level compared to the average of Q1 2021 (Average Q1 2021 USD/DKK was 624)

• Impact on EBITA - the following table shows the sensitivity on EBITA (from 5% increase in currency) excluding any impact from hedging (Annual Report 2021 page 47):

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio GN Store Nord USD/DKK 38 -92 -54 GBP/DKK 5 31 19 JPY/DKK 6 13 19 AUD/DKK 1 22 23

