GN Store Nord A/S : Q3 2021 pre-close brief

Pre-close brief

September 20, 2021

As of July 2021, physical visits were temporarily allowed in VA after more than a year of tight restrictions. However, mid-August 2021 the restrictions were again reinforced, which means that the sales reps are not expected to be allowed to visit the VA clinics for the remainder of the year

mid-August 2021 the restrictions were again reinforced, which means that the sales reps are not expected to be allowed to visit the VA clinics for the remainder of the year We continue to believe that the inability to visit the VA clinics due to COVID-19 restrictions combined with the fact that the VA channel is still operating with reduced capacity and backlog of patients, is the main reason for the market share decline, as ReSound ONE is a completely new and groundbreaking technology that requires training

COVID-19 restrictions combined with the fact that the VA channel is still operating with reduced capacity and backlog of patients, is the main reason for the market share decline, as ReSound ONE is a completely new and groundbreaking technology that requires training We continue to be very confident on the performance and market share development of ReSound ONE

Current assumption for the remainder of the year includes a Q3 2021 organic revenue level to improve sequentially quarter over quarter but remains slightly below Q3 2019 level, while the Q4 2021 organic revenue level is expected to be higher than Q4 2019. This will bring FY 2021 to an organic revenue growth of more than 25%, in line with the financial guidance

As previously communicated, our supply chain is set up to reflect the resilient nature of the business and currently approximately 75% of our production costs are variable, impacting the gross margin in the short term

Compared to prior years, the gross margin is also negatively impacted by the divestment of Beltone retail shops (as retail in general includes higher gross margins than wholesale), as well as the continued penetration of rechargeable hearing aids in our product portfolio

GN Hearing continues to take prudent measures to the cost management. DKK 50 million sustainable quarterly cost savings were highlighted in Q2 2020

As part of our guidance for 2021, we will continue to invest across the business under the assumption that the hearing aid market will reset and normalize in H2 2021

Due to the prudent cost measures and fixed amount of production costs, it is still the assumption that the EBITA margin will be somewhat correlated with the revenue development

Certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries. Relevant components are secured with suppliers to deliver on the current financial guidance, but the situation is increasingly challenging

Financial guidance 2021 (as of September 20, 2021) - as communicated on August 19, 2021

COVID-19 risks

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal.

The COVID-19 situation has and will not only strongly impact GN's operational performance in 2021, but is also impacting predictability and visibility across GN's markets, channels and supply chain.

Certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries. GN has commitment from component suppliers to deliver on the guidance. This is based on an assumption that the GN suppliers will not face unexpected reductions in access to raw materials. The financial guidance is contingent on a gradual reopening of society and no major disruptions in the supply chain.

GN Hearing

The fundamental assumptions behind the financial guidance for GN Hearing are that the global hearing aid market in H1 2021 was heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the consequential volatile