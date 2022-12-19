GN Store Nord A/S : Q4 2022 Pre Close brief 12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST Send by mail :

Pre-close brief December 19, 2022 Pre-close brief Q4 2022 Ahead of the upcoming Annual Report for 2022, we would like to highlight the following items, which we have discussed with the market during the last months: GN Store Nord The COVID-19 pandemic, the highly uncertain macroeconomic environment with increased inflation and recession risk as well as the global supply situation are continuously impacting

GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels, and supply chain

GN has suspended all sales to Russia and Belarus as a response to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The direct impact on the business is limited with around 1% of group sales related to Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine

In light of the worsened macroeconomic environment, lower consumer sentiment and general higher uncertainty, GN has initiated a comprehensive review into the appropriate capital structure for the medium term and will update the market together with the release of full-year 2022 results

full-year 2022 results In December, GN signed two new R&D loans (in total EUR 110 million) with EIB and KfW to repay the maturing EUR 100 million R&D with EIB in December 2022 GN Audio GN Audio has continued to experience solid underlying demand in the Enterprise business, while the demand in the consumer orientated businesses is significantly negatively impacted by the continued reduced consumer sentiment

The world is adapting to hybrid work and enterprises globally are continuously deploying productivity enhancing tools. This will be an underlying growth driver for GN Audio's Enterprise business in the long-term, but short-term uncertainty remains high due to the ever-changing macroeconomic environment

Certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries, but as expected the overall supply situation has gradually improved during Q4. We continue to expect the component situation to be resolved by the beginning of next year

Compared to Q4 2021, the USD has appreciated strongly, impacting the gross margin of GN Audio negatively, while the consolidation of SteelSeries continues to negatively impact the gross margin The impact from freight and production costs continues to be elevated as GN Audio is utilizing fixed contracts and higher than normal level of air freight vs. sea freight. However, the current significant decrease in global freight rates is expected to be a tailwind for GN Audio in 2023 as well as the mix shift back to sea freight as result of the easing supply chain situation

Price increases were initiated by February 1, 2022, across the Enterprise portfolio in order to mitigate the impact of increasing input costs. The effect of the increase has had the expected impact in Q4 2022 as earlier communicated and a new round of price increases in the Enterprise business are scheduled for January 1, 2023

Acknowledging the current sentiment related to a potential recession, GN Audio is taking proactive and significant actions to reduce the cost base and defend the agility of the company, while continuing to invest in growth opportunities. In Q4 2022, these initiatives are expected to GN Store Nord A/S | Lautrupbjerg 7 | 2750 Ballerup | +45 45 75 00 00 Co. Reg. no. 24257843 | info@gn.com | www.gn.com Page 1 of 4 Pre-close brief December 19, 2022 drive non-recurring items of DKK -100 million as earlier communicated. The costs initiatives currently executed is expected to drive run-rate savings for 2023 and beyond in the magnitude of DKK 200-300 million per year The SteelSeries acquisition closed in the beginning of January and the integration is on track. The strategic rationale behind the acquisition is fully intact, including 1) access to attractive gaming gear market; 2) access to strong brand, innovation, design and superior quality and 3) significant scale opportunities across the value chain. The new high-end keyboard Apex Pro TKL was successfully launched in October 2022

high-end keyboard Apex Pro TKL was successfully launched in October 2022 Several new products have been launched in the quarter in Enterprise including new Evolve2 buds, which are true-wireless earbuds, certified for virtual meeting applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Moreover, GN Audio introduced Jabra Perform 45, which is a product specifically designed for frontline workers

true-wireless earbuds, certified for virtual meeting applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Moreover, GN Audio introduced Jabra Perform 45, which is a product specifically designed for frontline workers On November 11, 2022, it was announced that current CEO René Svendsen-Tune will be stepping down to devote more time to his board career. Peter Karlstromer will be new CEO of GN Audio from the beginning of 2023. To ensure a seamless transition, René Svendsen-Tune has agreed to stay well into 2023 GN Hearing The hearing aid markets have in general recovered, but still with differences across regions and countries due to the impact and related restrictions from COVID-19, with especially the Chinese market being impacted during the quarter

COVID-19, with especially the Chinese market being impacted during the quarter In the US, the hearing aid market continues to be soft as earlier expected. The growth in the market is mainly driven by managed care

ReSound OMNIA was launched in the US on August 25, 2022. By December, the product platform has been launched in all key markets across the world with the exception of China, and the feedback and sales continue to be strong

VA: GN Hearing market share development (value): Oct-21Nov-21 ... Apr-22May-22Jun-22 Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22 Oct-22Nov-22 GN Hearing 10.2% 8.8% ... 8.7% 8.5% 8.2% 8.7% 8.5% 8.1% 8.2% 10.9% During November, 2022, GN Hearing saw a 46% unit growth in VA compared to October 2022. This is the strongest monthly unit growth for GN Hearing in many years, and it has surpassed the growth when ReSound LiNX Quattro was launched. The November data thereby constitutes an important starting point to build back market shares over the coming months and years

The OTC market opened by mid-October and GN Hearing launched Jabra Enhance Plus into retail channels such as BestBuy and Amazon with encouraging feedback from customers

mid-October and GN Hearing launched Jabra Enhance Plus into retail channels such as BestBuy and Amazon with encouraging feedback from customers In November, GN rebranded Lively to JabraEnhance.com in order to combine Jabra's renowned brand for audio expertise and sound engineering with Lively's tradition for innovative telehealth and a digital-care-first model will accelerate making hearing care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans

digital-care-first model will accelerate making hearing care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans Compared to prior years, the gross margin is negatively impacted by the divestment of Beltone retail shops (as retail in general includes higher gross margins than wholesale), as well as the continued penetration of rechargeable hearing aids in our product portfolio and increased input costs

GN Hearing continues to take prudent measures to manage costs. Benefits from the supply chain initiatives are beginning to have a positive impact on OPEX although offset by investment in launch activities GN Store Nord A/S | Lautrupbjerg 7 | 2750 Ballerup | +45 45 75 00 00 Co. Reg. no. 24257843 | info@gn.com | www.gn.com Page 2 of 4 Pre-close brief December 19, 2022 In the first 9 months of 2022, GN Hearing was negatively impacted by the development in FX due to the timing of hedging contracts. It is currently expected that FX will have a significant positive impact on the EBITA margin in Q4 2022 (compared to Q4 2021) due to hedging activities (assuming constant FX) Financial guidance 2022 (as communicated on November 11, 2022) Organic revenue Adjusted EBITA Non-recurring items Growth in growth margin3) (DKK million) 4) adjusted EPS5) GN Hearing - Core business organic 5-8% ~14% ~ -150 - Emerging Business1) (DKK million) ~ -200 GN Audio2) 6) 14-15% ~ -500 - GN Audio organic -7% to -5% - SteelSeries better than -25% Other (DKK million) ~ -190 GN Store Nord ~ -30% Note 1) Emerging Business mainly includes the Lively acquisition Note 2) The SteelSeries organic revenue growth will be reported as M&A growth for GN Audio Note 3) Excluding non-recurring items Note 4) Non-recurring items in GN Hearing primarily related to supply chain investments (DKK ~ -150m) and in GN Audio related to transaction and integration costs (DKK ~ -200m) as well as non-cash PPAs (DKK ~ -200m), associated with SteelSeries and cost reduction measures (DKK ~ -100m) Note 5) Compared to 2021 adjusted EPS (excluding non-recurring items and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets) of DKK 15.29 Note 6) Reflecting updated FX assumptions for 2022 following the significant appreciation of the USD since August 2022 Financial guidance based on foreign exchange rates as of November 11, 2022 Primary risk factors in relation to the financial guidance Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global supply situation, worsened macroeconomic environment, lower consumer sentiment and general higher uncertainty - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain more uncertain than normal. The situation is impacting GN's operational performance, predictability and visibility across markets, channels and supply chain. Foreign exchange rates Impact on revenue - In Q4 2022, the USD trades at a higher level compared to the average of Q4 2021 (Average Q4 2021 USD/DKK was 650)

- In Q4 2022, the USD trades at a higher level compared to the average of Q4 2021 (Average Q4 2021 USD/DKK was 650) Impact on EBITA - the following table shows the sensitivity on EBITA (from 5% increase in currency) excluding any impact from hedging (Annual Report 2021 page 47): DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio GN Store Nord USD/DKK 38 -92 -54 GBP/DKK 5 31 36 JPY/DKK 6 13 19 AUD/DKK 1 22 23 GN Store Nord A/S | Lautrupbjerg 7 | 2750 Ballerup | +45 45 75 00 00 Co. Reg. no. 24257843 | info@gn.com | www.gn.com Page 3 of 4 Pre-close brief December 19, 2022 Forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements in this report reflect the management's current expectations of certain future events and financial results. Statements regarding the future are, naturally, subject to risks and uncertainties, which may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Changes to such expectation and assumptions will not be disclosed on an ongoing basis, unless required pursuant to general disclosure obligations to which GN is subject. Factors that may cause actual results to deviate materially from expectations include - but are not limited to - general economic developments and developments in the financial markets, technological developments, changes and amendments to legislation and regulations governing GN's markets, changes in the demand for GN's products, competition, fluctuations in sub-contractor supplies and developments in ongoing litigation (including but not limited to class action and patent infringement litigation in the United States). For more information, see the "Management's report" and "Risk management" elsewhere in the Annual Report. This brief should not be considered an offer to sell securities in GN. GN Store Nord A/S | Lautrupbjerg 7 | 2750 Ballerup | +45 45 75 00 00 Co. Reg. no. 24257843 | info@gn.com | www.gn.com Page 4 of 4 Attachments Original Link

