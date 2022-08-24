GN Store Nord A/S : appoints Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe head of Investor Relations and Treasury

GN News

Aug 24, 2022

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Henriette Wennicke is leaving GN for a position as Group CFO with Zealand Pharma.

New head of IR and Treasury is Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe, who at the same time is promoted Vice President.

Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhehas successfully led GN's M&A and Strategic Projects since 2020. Before joining GN, Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe worked in Private Equity with Advent International and Horizon Capital and in investment banking with J.P. Morgan.

Over the coming months Anne Sofie will work alongside Henriette to ensure a solid handover.

