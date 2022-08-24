Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  GN Store Nord A/S
  News
  Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:54 2022-08-24 am EDT
226.70 DKK   -1.86%
07:18aGN STORE NORD A/S : appoints Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe head of Investor Relations and Treasury
PU
05:48aZealand Pharma Appoints New CFO
MT
04:55aZealand Pharma Names Henriette Wennicke Finance Chief
MT
Summary 
Summary

GN Store Nord A/S : appoints Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe head of Investor Relations and Treasury

08/24/2022 | 07:18am EDT
GN News

Aug 24, 2022

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Henriette Wennicke is leaving GN for a position as Group CFO with Zealand Pharma.

New head of IR and Treasury is Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe, who at the same time is promoted Vice President.

Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhehas successfully led GN's M&A and Strategic Projects since 2020. Before joining GN, Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe worked in Private Equity with Advent International and Horizon Capital and in investment banking with J.P. Morgan.

Over the coming months Anne Sofie will work alongside Henriette to ensure a solid handover.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Or

Rune Sandager
Director - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media

Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President - Group Communication
Tel: +45 45 75 07 21

About GN Group
The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, SteelSeries and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebookand Twitter.

Disclaimer

GN Store Nord A/S published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 11:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
