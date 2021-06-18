GN Store Nord A/S : Q2 2021 pre-close brief

Ahead of the upcoming Q2 2021 Interim Report, we would like to highlight the following:
GN Store Nord
The COVID-19 situation is strongly impacting GN's operational performance, and is also impacting predictability and visibility across GN's markets, channels and supply chain
GN Audio
Solid underlying market momentum from Q1 2021 has continued into Q2 2021
Q1 2021 was extraordinary strong from a supply perspective, with extraordinary revenue from a decrease of the order backlog and the general ability to start shipping to inventory in the distribution channel
In Q2 2020, the consumer business was negatively impacted by the general restrictions on offline retail
Gross margin continues to be impacted by tariffs (tariffs impacted gross margin negatively with around 1%p in 2020), but the impact year-over-year is annualized. The impact from additional freight and production costs due to COVID-19 is also starting to get annualized year-over-year, but the freight market continues to be elevated compared to Q2 2020
As part of our guidance for 2021, we will continue to increase investments into future growth opportunities across OPEX, particular into R&D, IT, marketing and branding
In Q2 2021, GN Audio launched Jabra PanaCast 50 and 20. General shipment for Jabra PanaCast 50 from mid-June, while shipment for Jabra PanaCast 20 is expected in early August 2021
Relevant components are secured with suppliers to deliver on the current financial guidance
GN Hearing
GN Hearing and the overall hearing aid market continues to be impacted by COVID-19
The market recovery continues to vary significantly across regions and countries with especially US seeing good recovery with volumes currently being above 2019 levels. Many countries across Europe and Rest of the World continue to struggle with COVID-19 restrictions
Costco: On June 7 2021, Jabra Enhance Pro was launched in Costco to a retail price of USD 1,799
VA: GN Hearing market share development (value):
Apr-20
May-20Jun-20
...
Jan-21
Feb-21Mar-21
Apr-21
May-21
GN Hearing
16.8%
17.5%
14.6%
...
11.6%
11.1%
10.8%
10.3%
8.9%
We continue to believe that the inability to visit the VA clinics due to COVID-19 restrictions combined with the fact that the VA channel is still operating with reduced capacity and backlog of patients, is the main reason for the market share decline, as ReSound ONE is a completely new and groundbreaking technology that requires training
Pre-close brief
June 18, 2021
The latest comments from VA continue to suggest that manufactures are allowed to conduct physical visits again from early July 2021
We continue to be very confident on the performance and market share development of ReSound ONE - also in the VA
As previously communicated, GN Hearing remains focused on driving variability into the existing cost base allowing us to adapt to the changing market conditions. Our supply chain is set up to reflect the resilient nature of the business and currently approximately 75% of our production costs are variable, impacting the gross margin in the short term
Compared to a normalized year, the gross margin is also negatively impacted by the divestment of Beltone retail shops (as retail in general includes higher gross margins than wholesale), as well as the continued penetration of rechargeable hearing aids in our product portfolio
GN Hearing continues to take prudent measures to the cost management. DKK 50 million sustainable quarterly cost savings were highlighted in Q2 2020
As part of our guidance for 2021, we will, however, continue to invest across the business under the assumption that the hearing aid market will reset and normalize in H2 2021
Financial guidance 2021 (as of June 18, 2021) - as communicated on April 14, 2021
COVID-19 risks
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal
The COVID-19 situation has and will not only strongly impact GN's operational performance in 2021, but it will also impact predictability and visibility across GN's markets, channels and supply chain. The financial guidance is contingent on a gradual reopening of society
GN Hearing
The fundamental assumptions behind the financial guidance for GN Hearing are that the global hearing aid market in H1 2021 will remain heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the consequential volatile regional and local restrictions, resulting in markets being below the H1 2019 level. As hearing care professionals and end-users in our main markets will have access to the vaccine throughout H1 2021, the current expectation is that in H2 2021 the market will reset and normalize. GN Hearing will continuously aim to outgrow the market and invest in maintaining its innovation leadership and improving the IT infrastructure
For full year 2021, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth of more than 25% and an EBITA margin of more than 16%. It is expected that the EBITA margin in a more normalized market in H2 2021 is recovering to our mid-term targets of more than 20%
GN Audio
The fundamental assumption behind the financial guidance for GN Audio is that the demand for collaboration solutions from enterprises and organizations will continue in 2021 and beyond. It is expected that the GN Audio organic revenue growth will be significantly higher in H1 2021 than in H2 2021, mainly due to difference in comparison base. GN Audio will continuously aim to outgrow the market and invest in future growth opportunities
For full year 2021, GN Audio expects organic revenue growth to be more than 25% and an EBITA margin of more than 21%
Other and EPS
For full year 2021, EBITA in "Other" is expected to be around DKK -185 million
GN Store Nord expects a growth in EPS of more than 60% for full year 2021
Foreign exchange rates
Impact on revenue - in Q1 2020 GN Hearing and GN Audio experienced a headwind to revenue from changes in FX - primarily related to the depreciating USD. In Q2 2021, the USD continues to be at a lower level compared to the average of Q2 2020 (USD/DKK 677)
Impact on EBITA - the following table shows the sensitivity on EBITA (from 5% increase in currency) excluding any impact from hedging (Annual Report 2020 page 42):
DKKm
GN Hearing
GN Audio
GN Store Nord
USD/DKK
65
-61
4
GBP/DKK
3
36
39
JPY/DKK
9
14
23
AUD/DKK
0
19
20
Impact on financial items - the following table shows the sensitivity on financial items (from revaluations of balance sheet items) from a 5% increase in USD/DKK (as of the year-end balance sheet - ref Annual Report page 90):
DKKm
2020
2019
Financial items
18
-93
For further information, please contact:
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33
Or
Rune Sandager
Director - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57
Forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements in this document reflect the management's current expectations of certain future events and financial results. Statements regarding the future are, naturally, subject to risks and uncertainties, which may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect.
Factors that may cause actual results to deviate materially from expectations include - but are not limited to - general economic developments and developments in the financial markets, technological developments, changes and amendments to legislation and regulations governing GN's markets, changes in the demand for GN's products, competition, fluctuations in sub-contractor supplies and developments in ongoing litigation (including but not limited to class action and patent infringement litigation in the United States).
Due to the COVID-19 situation - which impacts the company in many different ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal.
