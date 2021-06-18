GN Store Nord A/S : Q2 2021 pre-close brief

Pre-close brief

June 18, 2021

The latest comments from VA continue to suggest that manufactures are allowed to conduct physical visits again from early July 2021

We continue to be very confident on the performance and market share development of ReSound ONE - also in the VA

As previously communicated, GN Hearing remains focused on driving variability into the existing cost base allowing us to adapt to the changing market conditions. Our supply chain is set up to reflect the resilient nature of the business and currently approximately 75% of our production costs are variable, impacting the gross margin in the short term

Compared to a normalized year, the gross margin is also negatively impacted by the divestment of Beltone retail shops (as retail in general includes higher gross margins than wholesale), as well as the continued penetration of rechargeable hearing aids in our product portfolio

GN Hearing continues to take prudent measures to the cost management. DKK 50 million sustainable quarterly cost savings were highlighted in Q2 2020

As part of our guidance for 2021, we will, however, continue to invest across the business under the assumption that the hearing aid market will reset and normalize in H2 2021

Financial guidance 2021 (as of June 18, 2021) - as communicated on April 14, 2021

COVID-19 risks

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - which impacts GN in many ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal

The COVID-19 situation has and will not only strongly impact GN's operational performance in 2021, but it will also impact predictability and visibility across GN's markets, channels and supply chain. The financial guidance is contingent on a gradual reopening of society

GN Hearing

The fundamental assumptions behind the financial guidance for GN Hearing are that the global hearing aid market in H1 2021 will remain heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the consequential volatile regional and local restrictions, resulting in markets being below the H1 2019 level. As hearing care professionals and end-users in our main markets will have access to the vaccine throughout H1 2021, the current expectation is that in H2 2021 the market will reset and normalize. GN Hearing will continuously aim to outgrow the market and invest in maintaining its innovation leadership and improving the IT infrastructure

For full year 2021, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth of more than 25% and an EBITA margin of more than 16%. It is expected that the EBITA margin in a more normalized market in H2 2021 is recovering to our mid-term targets of more than 20%

GN Audio

The fundamental assumption behind the financial guidance for GN Audio is that the demand for collaboration solutions from enterprises and organizations will continue in 2021 and beyond. It is expected that the GN Audio organic revenue growth will be significantly higher in H1 2021 than in H2 2021, mainly due to difference in comparison base. GN Audio will continuously aim to outgrow the market and invest in future growth opportunities

For full year 2021, GN Audio expects organic revenue growth to be more than 25% and an EBITA margin of more than 21%