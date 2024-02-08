GN Store Nord A/S specializes in design, manufacturing and marketing of hearing systems and hands-free audio equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - wireless audio equipment (66.7%): wireless headsets (No. 1 worldwide), earpieces for mobile telephones and accessories (amplifiers, cords, etc.) sold under Jabra brand; - hearing systems and diagnostic instruments (33.3%): hearing aids and hearing protection devices (ReSound, Beltone, Interton and ReSound Forte brands). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.8%), Europe (39.6%), North America (37%) and other (21.6%).

Sector Household Electronics