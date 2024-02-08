Stock GN GN STORE NORD A/S
GN Store Nord A/S

Equities

GN

DK0010272632

Household Electronics

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
 10:59:49 2024-02-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
174.5 DKK +6.31% Intraday chart for GN Store Nord A/S +7.38% +1.57%
05:46pm GN STORE NORD : Encouraging 2024 outlook despite Q4 profitability miss Alphavalue
07:00am GN Store Nord A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Latest news about GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
GN Store Nord A/S Provides Financial Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Nordic Shares Dropped Tuesday; GN Store Nord Took Biggest Hit DJ
GN STORE NORD : Visibility on near-term estimates clouded by a number of challenges Alphavalue
GN Store Nord A/S Announces Change to the Board of Directors CI
Nordic Stocks Dropped Monday; Saab AB Series B Fell Furthest DJ
Certain Shares of GN Store Nord A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 20-NOV-2023. CI
Nordic Shares Declined Friday; AF Gruppen Fell Furthest DJ
Transcript : GN Store Nord A/S, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
US Futures Up, European Stocks Down as Markets Digest Fed Comments DJ
European shares decline as Powell stamps out rate peak hopes RE
GN Store Nord A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
Denmark's GN Store Nord Completes DKK500 Million BelAudição Divestment MT
MCH completed the acquisition of BelaudiCAo, Unipessoal, Lda from GN Store Nord A/S (CPSE:GN). CI
Nordic Stocks Decreased Friday; Fly Play Posted Biggest Loss DJ
GN Store Nord Names New Group CEO in Shift to 'One-Company' Setup MT
GN Store Nord A/S Announces Chief Executive Changes CI
GN STORE NORD : Soft Q2 + guidance downgrade Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Decreased Friday; Storskogen Group Series B Posted Biggest Loss DJ
Nordic Stocks Decreased Thursday; Autostore Holdings Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : GN Store Nord A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023

Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S specializes in design, manufacturing and marketing of hearing systems and hands-free audio equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - wireless audio equipment (66.7%): wireless headsets (No. 1 worldwide), earpieces for mobile telephones and accessories (amplifiers, cords, etc.) sold under Jabra brand; - hearing systems and diagnostic instruments (33.3%): hearing aids and hearing protection devices (ReSound, Beltone, Interton and ReSound Forte brands). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.8%), Europe (39.6%), North America (37%) and other (21.6%).
Sector
Household Electronics
Calendar
2024-02-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
164.2 DKK
Average target price
208 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+26.71%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Household Electronics

1st Jan change Capi.
GN STORE NORD A/S Stock GN Store Nord A/S
+1.57% 3 449 M $
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Stock Sony Group Corporation
+6.82% 119 B $
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Panasonic Holdings Corporation
+1.15% 22 566 M $
LG ELECTRONICS INC. Stock LG Electronics Inc.
-3.54% 12 707 M $
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED Stock Dixon Technologies (India) Limited
-5.22% 4 548 M $
SHARP CORPORATION Stock Sharp Corporation
-16.26% 3 783 M $
HANGZHOU EZVIZ NETWORK CO., LTD. Stock Hangzhou EZVIZ Network Co., Ltd.
+2.45% 3 547 M $
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen MTC Co., Ltd.
-8.78% 3 178 M $
SICHUAN CHANGHONG ELECTRIC CO.,LTD. Stock Sichuan Changhong Electric Co.,Ltd.
-16.82% 2 785 M $
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED Stock Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
-7.62% 2 223 M $
Other Household Electronics
