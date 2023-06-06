Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00:10 2023-06-06 am EDT
177.65 DKK   -2.09%
12:10pGn Store Nord : Incorporating the recent capital rejig + 2023 Audio brutalities
Alphavalue
06/05US Futures Flat, European Stocks Mixed After Strong U.S. Jobs Data.
DJ
05/30Registration of share capital increase of 13,719,337 new shares completed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gn Store Nord : Incorporating the recent capital rejig + 2023 Audio brutalities

06/06/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
12:10pGn Store Nord : Incorporating the recent capital rejig + 2023 Audio brutal..
Alphavalue
06/05US Futures Flat, European Stocks Mixed After Strong U.S. Jobs Data.
DJ
05/30Registration of share capital increase of 13,719,337 new shares completed
GL
05/25GN Store Nord A/S announces successful completion of directed issue and private placing..
EQ
05/25GN Store Nord Raises DKK2.75 Billion in Share Issue
MT
05/24Major shareholder notification – GN Store Nord A/S
GL
05/24GN Store Nord A/S announces successful completion of directed issue and private placing..
GL
05/24GN Store Nord A/S announces plan to strengthen its capital structure to execute growth ..
EQ
05/24GN Store Nord A/S announces plan to strengthen its capital structure to execute growth ..
GL
05/01Gn Store Nord : A better-than-expected Q1 + a guidance upgrade
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GN STORE NORD A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 973 M 2 729 M 2 729 M
Net income 2023 848 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2023 12 049 M 1 733 M 1 733 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 0,12%
Capitalization 26 364 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 667
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 181,45 DKK
Average target price 213,63 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gitte Pugholm Aabo Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Ronica Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S13.58%3 792
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.83%200 027
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.42%172 019
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.19.65%111 248
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.49%73 898
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.32%64 058
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer