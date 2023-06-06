|
Gn Store Nord : Incorporating the recent capital rejig + 2023 Audio brutalities
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GN STORE NORD A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
18 973 M
2 729 M
2 729 M
|Net income 2023
|
848 M
122 M
122 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
12 049 M
1 733 M
1 733 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|27,8x
|Yield 2023
|0,12%
|
|Capitalization
|
26 364 M
3 792 M
3 792 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,02x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 667
|Free-Float
|84,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|181,45 DKK
|Average target price
|213,63 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|17,7%