Equities GN DK0010272632
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:55:00 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|150.65 DKK
|-9.30%
|-14.07%
|-5.79%
|04:18pm
|GN STORE NORD : Soft Q2 + guidance downgrade
|11:30am
|Transcript : GN Store Nord A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
GN STORE NORD : Soft Q2 + guidance downgrade
Today at 10:18 am
More about the company
GN Store Nord A/S specializes in design, manufacturing and marketing of hearing systems and hands-free audio equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - wireless audio equipment (66.7%): wireless headsets (No. 1 worldwide), earpieces for mobile telephones and accessories (amplifiers, cords, etc.) sold under Jabra brand; - hearing systems and diagnostic instruments (33.3%): hearing aids and hearing protection devices (ReSound, Beltone, Interton and ReSound Forte brands). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.8%), Europe (39.6%), North America (37%) and other (21.6%).
Calendar
2023-08-16 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
166.10DKK
Average target price
214.38DKK
Spread / Average Target
+29.06%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.67%
|3 532 M $
|+5.77%
|3 170 M $
|-35.18%
|3 096 M $
|+26.66%
|2 911 M $
|+21.62%
|2 730 M $
|+27.26%
|2 683 M $
|-4.26%
|2 520 M $
|+6.01%
|2 418 M $
|-24.59%
|4 736 M $
|-39.87%
|2 321 M $