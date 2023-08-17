  1. Markets
Security GN

GN STORE NORD A/S

Equities GN DK0010272632

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:25:00 2023-08-17 am EDT
150.65 DKK -9.30% -14.07% -5.79%
04:18pm GN STORE NORD : Soft Q2 + guidance downgrade
11:30am Transcript : GN Store Nord A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023

GN STORE NORD : Soft Q2 + guidance downgrade

Today at 10:18 am

Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S specializes in design, manufacturing and marketing of hearing systems and hands-free audio equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - wireless audio equipment (66.7%): wireless headsets (No. 1 worldwide), earpieces for mobile telephones and accessories (amplifiers, cords, etc.) sold under Jabra brand; - hearing systems and diagnostic instruments (33.3%): hearing aids and hearing protection devices (ReSound, Beltone, Interton and ReSound Forte brands). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.8%), Europe (39.6%), North America (37%) and other (21.6%).
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-08-16 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
166.10DKK
Average target price
214.38DKK
Spread / Average Target
+29.06%
