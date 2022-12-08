Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
2022-12-08
160.95 DKK   -0.68%
Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

12/08/2022 | 11:40am EST
GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on December 8, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) and Section 39(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on December 7, 2022 Norges Bank increased its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38(1) and Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe
Vice President – Investor Relations, Treasury & M&A
Tel: +45 45 75 85 06

or

Rune Sandager
Senior Director – Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 18 767 M 2 647 M 2 647 M
Net income 2022 722 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 14 062 M 1 983 M 1 983 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 20 735 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 8 165
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
René Svendsen-Tune Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Ronica Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S-60.60%2 925
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.35%219 934
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.47%195 269
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.42%94 693
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.31%65 356
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-25.07%57 925