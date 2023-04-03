Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on April 3, 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on March 31, 2023 Norges Bank increased its aggregate direct holding of shares to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.



