  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:31 2023-04-03 am EDT
152.65 DKK   -0.81%
03:24pMajor shareholder notification – Norges Bank
GL
03/27Gn Store Nord A/s : Jabra expands the Evolve2 range with the most portable and comfortable headsets built for ultra-flexible hybrid working
PU
03/22Montserrat Maresch Pascual Decides to Step Down from the Board of Directors of GN Store Nord A/S
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

04/03/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on April 3, 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on March 31, 2023 Norges Bank increased its aggregate direct holding of shares to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN 
GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technology that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 18 744 M 2 738 M 2 738 M
Net income 2023 916 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2023 13 731 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 0,22%
Capitalization 19 535 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 891
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 153,90 DKK
Average target price 206,21 DKK
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gitte Pugholm Aabo Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Ronica Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S-3.66%2 872
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.66%222 150
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.04%183 764
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.72%89 480
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.13%71 910
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG13.46%64 483
