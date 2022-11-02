Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  11:59 2022-11-02 am EDT
160.70 DKK   -6.81%
06:46pGN Store Nord's Audio division revises financial guidance for 2022
GL
06:18pMajor shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S
GL
06:18pMajor shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S

11/02/2022 | 06:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on November 2, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from William Demant Invest A/S stating that on November 1, 2022 William Demant Invest A/S increased its aggregate holding of shares, cf. Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe
Vice President – Investor Relations, Treasury & M&A
Tel: +45 45 75 85 06

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20


About GN 
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision. 
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
06:46pGN Store Nord's Audio division revises financial guidance for 2022
GL
06:18pMajor shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S
GL
06:18pMajor shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S
GL
10/25Gn Store Nord A/s : Jabra unveils professional, pocketable true wireless earbuds engineere..
PU
10/03Gn Store Nord A/s : SteelSeries introduces the new Apex Pro TKL series keyboards
PU
09/28Gn Store Nord A/s : Q3 2022 pre-close brief
PU
09/13Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/13Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 426 M 2 575 M 2 575 M
Net income 2022 1 152 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2022 12 912 M 1 711 M 1 711 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 20 561 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 8 113
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 160,70 DKK
Average target price 268,08 DKK
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Svendsen-Tune Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Ronica Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S-58.07%2 924
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.41%203 995
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.25%186 227
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-31.29%87 237
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.66%60 933
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.28%54 179