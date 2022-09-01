Log in
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:45 2022-09-01 am EDT
203.35 DKK   -3.30%
09:20aTrading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09:20aTrading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
08/24GN STORE NORD A/S : appoints Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe head of Investor Relations and Treasury
PU
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

09/01/2022 | 09:20am EDT
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Per Wold-Olsen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name GN Store Nord A/S
b) LEI                                                  5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

 

DKK 202.1

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.1

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.1

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.3

DKK 202.3

  		Volume(s)

 

8

99

200

311

45

62

70

244

76

450

225

190

51

242

227
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

2,500 shares

DKK 202.2 per share
e) Date of the transactions 2022-09-01
f) Place of the transactions Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
