Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
09/01/2022 | 09:20am EDT
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Per Wold-Olsen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
GN Store Nord A/S
b)
LEI
5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0010272632
b)
Nature of the transactions
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
DKK 202.1
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.1
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.1
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.2
DKK 202.3
DKK 202.3
Volume(s)
8
99
200
311
45
62
70
244
76
450
225
190
51
242
227
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,500 shares
DKK 202.2 per share
e)
Date of the transactions
2022-09-01
f)
Place of the transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts Henriette Wennicke Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 03 33
Press and the media Steen Frentz Laursen Vice President, Corporate Communications Tel: +45 20 65 34 20
