Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GN Store Nord A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD A/S

(GN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-09-13 am EDT
209.30 DKK   -5.68%
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

09/13/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name René Svendsen-Tune
Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 73.3 per share 		Volume(s)

194,186 shares
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

NA
Date of the transaction 2022-09-13
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

See separate exhibit 		Volume(s)

See separate exhibit
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

  		 

194,186 shares     

DKK 220.3 per share        
Date of the transaction 2022-09-13
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Turquoise Europe, Aquis Exchange Europe, Cboe Europe Equites – European equities (NI)

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury 
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


All news about GN STORE NORD A/S
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
09/01Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
08/24GN STORE NORD A/S : appoints Anne Sofie Staunsbaek Veyhe head of Investor Relations and Tr..
PU
08/24Zealand Pharma Appoints New CFO
MT
08/24Zealand Pharma Names Henriette Wennicke Finance Chief
MT
08/18GN Store Nord A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/18TRANSCRIPT : GN Store Nord A/S, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18GN STORE NORD A/S : 2nd quarter report
CO
08/18GN STORE NORD A/S : Slide show Q2
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 608 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
Net income 2022 1 188 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 13 017 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 26 738 M 3 597 M 3 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 113
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart GN STORE NORD A/S
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 221,90 DKK
Average target price 335,18 DKK
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Svendsen-Tune Chief Executive Officer
Peter la Cour Gormsen Chief Financial Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Anna Héléne Barnekow Independent Director
Ronica Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GN STORE NORD A/S-46.05%3 861
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.20%226 920
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.79%213 512
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-38.21%79 286
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.08%62 218
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.85%60 358