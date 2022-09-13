Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name René Svendsen-Tune Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name GN Store Nord A/S LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares in connection with exercise of warrants Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



DKK 73.3 per share Volume(s)



194,186 shares Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



NA Date of the transaction 2022-09-13 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares in connection with exercise of warrants Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



See separate exhibit Volume(s)



See separate exhibit Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price







194,186 shares



DKK 220.3 per share Date of the transaction 2022-09-13 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Turquoise Europe, Aquis Exchange Europe, Cboe Europe Equites – European equities (NI)

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +45 20 65 34 20







About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).