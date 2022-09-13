Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
René Svendsen-Tune
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
GN Store Nord A/S
LEI
5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
DKK 73.3 per share
Volume(s)
194,186 shares
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
NA
Date of the transaction
2022-09-13
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares in connection with exercise of warrants
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
See separate exhibit
Volume(s)
See separate exhibit
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
194,186 shares
DKK 220.3 per share
Date of the transaction
2022-09-13
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Turquoise Europe, Aquis Exchange Europe, Cboe Europe Equites – European equities (NI)
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts Henriette Wennicke Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 03 33
Press and the media Steen Frentz Laursen Vice President, Corporate Communications Tel: +45 20 65 34 20
