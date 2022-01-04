GNI : 2022 New Year Greeting

January 4, 2022

Happy New Year!

Dear customers, shareholders, friends, and colleagues of GNI Group:

With the year 2021 now behind us and in the face of the ongoing serious COVID pandemic worldwide, I am pleased to report that GNI Group has nonetheless experienced resilient growth. Whether measured by employees or revenues our company has expanded to a new level. R&D remains robust with new candidate drugs in the pipeline on a unique technology platform while sales increases in both drugs and biomaterials in the US and China has allowed us to pursue new medical products. We are proud to have achieved balanced R&D spending, profitability and investment income - a rarity in the biopharmaceutical world.

Looking forward to 2022, we will continue to execute prudently across all three pillars: R&D, business development, and investments. A key part of our mid-term strategy is to strengthen our management worldwide through further recruitment of high-quality talent, seeking relevant listing opportunities, and investing into companies with complementary strengths. Expansion of operations in Japan continues to be one of our core goals in 2022.

With strategic investments in Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Berkeley, and San Diego, GNI Group has positioned itself in the strongest healthcare markets worldwide. Leveraging this unique mix, we can afford to pursue our long-term global vision to bring excellent science that effectively caters to unmet medical needs. I am also confident that our Group has the ability to weather future unknown storms. I am looking forward to a prosperous 2022 and taking the Group to the next level.

Wishing you all a safe and prosperous New Year.

Ying Luo, PhD

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO