GNI GROUP LTD.

05/18/2023
1092.00 JPY   -1.09%
04:49aGni : Amendment of “Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Corporate Presentation” document
PU
05/17Gni : Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Corporate Presentation
PU
05/15Gni : CBIO files 2023Q1 10-Q (quarterly report)
PU
GNI : Amendment of “Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Corporate Presentation” document

05/18/2023 | 04:49am EDT
May 18, 2023

Company Name:

GNI Group Ltd.

Representative:

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President, and CEO

Ying Luo, PhD

(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)

Contact Person:

Director, Investor Relations

Akihiro Nakano

(TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Amendment of "Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Corporate Presentation" document

May 18, 2023 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Growth listed code: 2160) announced that it was amending "Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Corporate Presentation" document which it disclosed on May 17th, 2023, as follows.

Amendments: P15, P22

Before Amendment

After Amendment

About GNI Group, Inc.:

GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit our website below. https://www.gnipharma.com/

This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations, and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events, or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
