    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
1016.00 JPY    0.00%
05/05Gni : CBIO submits Form 8-K regarding its Nasdaq listing status
PU
05/01Gni : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status
PU
04/11Gni : summary Q&A from FY2022 AGM
PU
GNI : CBIO submits Form 8-K regarding its Nasdaq listing status

05/05/2023 | 08:31pm EDT
Please be advised that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO), one of our affiliates, filed 8-K to SEC today regarding its listing status at Nasdaq.

For more details, please refer to the link below.

https://ir.catalystbiosciences.com/static-files/dcdd2465-4e87-4dba-b808-71ac4f404d45

This document is created purely for the purpose of publicly announcing CBIO's official filing with SEC and NOT for the purpose of soliciting investment either in Japan or overseas.

GNI Group Limited published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 00:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 901 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2023 1 250 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48 246 M 358 M 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends GNI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 016,00 JPY
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Luo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Kanako Kikuchi Independent Outside Director
Kazuki Sekitani Independent Outside Director
Ryosuke Matsui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-27.06%360
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
