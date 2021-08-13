GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021 (IFRS)

GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021

1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of operating results

During the second quarter of FY2021, GNI Group Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) revenue was ¥6,465,175 thousand, an increase of 47.6% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Gross profit was ¥5,679,483 thousand, an increase of 56.0% compared with Q2 FY2020.

Operating profit was ¥1,455,628 thousand, an increase of 68.9% over the corresponding period in FY2020 due to the continued strong performance of the Pharmaceutical and the Medical Device Segments, in addition to investment returns recognized in the quarter.

As a result of the above, GNI Group's Q2 FY2021 Quarterly profit amounted to ¥ 744,778 thousand, an increase of 41.4% over the corresponding period in FY2020.

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Pharmaceutical Segment

Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary® in the Chinese market continued to be strong, with revenue from the Pharmaceutical Segment of ¥5,457,052 thousand, and Segment profit of ¥1,065,659 thousand, an increase of 54.0% and 95.0%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.

Revenue increased year on year in the first six months of FY2021, although slower than the growth achieved in the first quarter of the year, reflecting the concentration of orders in the beginning of current fiscal year.

Medical Device Segment

In the U. S., the business environment for the Medical Device has continued to improve, with segment revenue of ¥1,008,123 thousand, and segment profit of ¥389,969 thousand, an increase of 20.4% and 23.9%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses

Thousand yen Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2021 Difference Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,212,614) (3,677,925) (1,465,310) Personnel expenses (865,503) (1,420,567) (555,064) Research and development expenses (582,468) (864,935) (282,467)

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the first six months of FY2021 were ¥3,677,925 thousand, an increase of ¥1,465,310 thousand compared with the same period of FY2020. The increase in SG&A expenses reflects the related sales and marketing expenses of the Pharmaceutical Segment and one-off transactional fees recorded in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The increase in Research and development expenses primarily reflects the increase in therapeutic programs at Cullgen Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Cullgen)

Finance Income and Finance Costs

Thousand yen Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2021 Difference Finance income 24,523 32,809 8,286 Finance costs (68,365) (290,762) (222,396)

Finance income

In the first six months of FY2021, GNI Group recorded Finance income of ¥32,809 thousand, an increase of ¥8,286 thousand compared with ¥24,523 thousand in the same period of FY2020.