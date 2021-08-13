GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021 (IFRS)
08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Notes:
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review: No
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation)
New: ―
Excluded: ―
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies that are required under IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than① : No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued as of the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock as of the end of the period
Average number of shares for the period
As of June 30,
47,462,943 shares
As of December
43,513,149 shares
2021
31, 2020
As of June 30,
1,266 shares
As of December
1,223 shares
2021
31, 2020
Six months
Six months
ended
46,377,475 shares
ended
43,399,874 shares
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Regarding the Status of Audit Procedure Implementation
This report on the Company's consolidated financial results is not subject to the audit procedures stipulated under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
Explanation Concerning the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items
Forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on currently available information and management's assumptions and beliefs regarding uncertainties that may impact future earnings forecasts. The Company cautions readers that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors. For the assumptions that underpin financial results forecasts as well as other related items, please refer to "1-(4), Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021" on page 5 of this report. The Company is planning to conduct a corporate presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on August 18, 2021. Briefing materials used at that session will be posted on the Company's website as soon as practicable after the meeting.
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021
Contents
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………
2
(1)
Analysis of operating results ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
2
(2)
Analysis of financial position ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3
(3)
Research and development activities …………………………………………………………………………………………….
4
(4)
Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021…………………………………………………………………………
5
2. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………..
6
(1)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position ……………………………………………………….
6
(2)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income and summary of quarterly consolidated statements of
7
comprehensive income ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income ……………………………………………………………………
7
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income …………………………………………………
7
(3)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of changes in equity ……………………………………………………….
8
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows ……………………………………………………………….. 11
Notes to the summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements …………………………………………………….. 12 (Notes related to going concern assumptions) ………………………………………………………………………………….. 12
(Basis of preparation) ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Analysis of operating results
During the second quarter of FY2021, GNI Group Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) revenue was ¥6,465,175 thousand, an increase of 47.6% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Gross profit was ¥5,679,483 thousand, an increase of 56.0% compared with Q2 FY2020.
Operating profit was ¥1,455,628 thousand, an increase of 68.9% over the corresponding period in FY2020 due to the continued strong performance of the Pharmaceutical and the Medical Device Segments, in addition to investment returns recognized in the quarter.
As a result of the above, GNI Group's Q2 FY2021 Quarterly profit amounted to ¥ 744,778 thousand, an increase of 41.4% over the corresponding period in FY2020.
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Pharmaceutical Segment
Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary® in the Chinese market continued to be strong, with revenue from the Pharmaceutical Segment of ¥5,457,052 thousand, and Segment profit of ¥1,065,659 thousand, an increase of 54.0% and 95.0%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.
Revenue increased year on year in the first six months of FY2021, although slower than the growth achieved in the first quarter of the year, reflecting the concentration of orders in the beginning of current fiscal year.
Medical Device Segment
In the U. S., the business environment for the Medical Device has continued to improve, with segment revenue of ¥1,008,123 thousand, and segment profit of ¥389,969 thousand, an increase of 20.4% and 23.9%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses
Thousand yen
Q2 FY2020
Q2 FY2021
Difference
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,212,614)
(3,677,925)
(1,465,310)
Personnel expenses
(865,503)
(1,420,567)
(555,064)
Research and development expenses
(582,468)
(864,935)
(282,467)
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the first six months of FY2021 were ¥3,677,925 thousand, an increase of ¥1,465,310 thousand compared with the same period of FY2020. The increase in SG&A expenses reflects the related sales and marketing expenses of the Pharmaceutical Segment and one-off transactional fees recorded in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The increase in Research and development expenses primarily reflects the increase in therapeutic programs at Cullgen Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Cullgen)
Finance Income and Finance Costs
Thousand yen
Q2 FY2020
Q2 FY2021
Difference
Finance income
24,523
32,809
8,286
Finance costs
(68,365)
(290,762)
(222,396)
Finance income
In the first six months of FY2021, GNI Group recorded Finance income of ¥32,809 thousand, an increase of ¥8,286 thousand compared with ¥24,523 thousand in the same period of FY2020.
2
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021
Finance costs
In the first six months of FY2021, GNI Group recorded Finance costs of ¥290,762 thousand, an increase of ¥222,396 thousand compared with ¥68,365 thousand in the same period of FY2020. This increase is mainly due to the interest expense related to financing activities at the Company's subsidiary, Cullgen in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
(2) Analysis of financial position
Summary of Consolidated Financial Position
Thousand yen
As of December 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2021
Difference
Total assets
23,219,257
28,990,008
5,770,750
Total liabilities
10,450,153
9,909,549
(540,603)
Total equity
12,769,104
19,080,459
6,311,354
Total assets
As of June 30, 2021, Total assets stood at ¥28,990,008 thousand, an increase of ¥5,770,750 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities
As of June 30, 2021, Total liabilities stood at ¥9,909,549 thousand, a decrease of ¥540,603 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total equity
As of June 30, 2021, Total equity stood at ¥19,080,459 thousand, an increase of ¥6,311,354 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flows
Thousand yen
Q2 FY2020
Q2 FY2021
Difference
Cash flows from operating activities
808,203
1,100,855
292,652
Cash flows from investing activities
(186,332)
(1,006,877)
(820,544)
Cash flows from financing activities
122,388
2,906,178
2,783,790
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash inflow from operating activities came to ¥1,100,855 thousand in the first six months of FY2021, an increase of ¥292,652 thousand compared with ¥808,203 thousand for the same period of FY2020. The principal cash inflow for the first six months of FY2021 was Quarterly profit before tax.
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash outflow from investing activities came to ¥1,006,877 thousand in the first six months of FY2021, an increase in outflow of ¥820,544 thousand compared with ¥186,332 thousand for the same period of FY2020. The major cash outflow for the first six months of FY2021 was Net increase in time deposits.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash inflow from financing activities came to ¥2,906,178 thousand in the first six months of FY2021, an increase of ¥2,783,790 thousand compared with ¥122,388 thousand for the same period of FY2020. The major cash inflow for the first six months of FY2021 represented Proceeds from non-controlling interests.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GNI Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.