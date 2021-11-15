GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)

GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021

1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of operating results

Global economic conditions in the third quarter of FY2021 gradually improved as economic activities in China resumed soon after the impact of the COVID-19 waned. Economic activities in the U.S. also resumed with loosening of Covid-related restrictions under the new administration.

In the third quarter of FY2021, GNI Group Ltd.'s (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) year to date revenue was ¥9,536,714 thousand, an increase of 37.1% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Gross profit was ¥8,327,415 thousand, an increase of 42.9% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Operating profit was ¥1,960,461 thousand, an increase of 38.8% over the corresponding period in FY2020 due to the continued strong performance of the Pharmaceutical and the Medical Device Segments.

In contrast, GNI Group's year to date profit through the third quarter of FY2021 amounted to ¥874,898 thousand, a decrease of 2.5% over the corresponding period in FY2020, due to the increase in Finance costs.

Operating results by segment are as follows.

Pharmaceutical Segment

Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary® in the Chinese market continued to be strong. The Pharmaceutical Segment, ¥8,064,969 thousand, and profit of ¥1,413,052 thousand, were increases of 40.1% and 43.8%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.

Medical Device Segment

In the U. S., the business environment for the Medical Device Segment has continued to improve, with segment revenue of ¥1,471,744 thousand, and segment profit of ¥547,408 thousand, increases of 23.0% and 28.3%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses

Thousand yen Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2021 Difference Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,495,866) (5,503,838) (2,007,972) Personnel expenses (1,404,315) (2,080,213) (675,898) Research and development expenses (855,911) (1,417,656) (561,745)

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were ¥5,503,838 thousand, an increase of ¥2,007,972 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. The increase in SG&A expenses reflects the related sales and marketing expenses of the Pharmaceutical Segment and Personnel expenses at both Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. (hereinafter referred to as BC) and Cullgen Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Cullgen).

The increase in Research and Development expenses primarily reflects the increase in BC as well as Cullgen.

Finance Income and Finance Costs

Thousand yen Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2021 Difference Finance income 40,068 69,554 29,486 Finance costs (72,211) (461,276) (389,065)

Finance income

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance income of ¥69,554 thousand, an increase of

¥29,486 thousand compared with ¥40,068 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. This gain is primarily comprised of interest income.

Finance costs

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance costs of ¥461,276 thousand, an increase of

¥389,065 thousand over the ¥72,211 thousand of the corresponding period in FY2020. This increase is mainly due to the interest expense related to financing activities at the Company's subsidiary.