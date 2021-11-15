GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review: N.A.
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation)
New: ―
Excluded: ―
Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
Changes in accounting policies that are required under IFRS: N.A. ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① : N.A. ③ Changes in accounting estimates: N.A.
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued as of the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock as of the end of the period
Average number of shares for the period
As of September
47,462,943 shares
As of December
43,513,149 shares
30, 2021
31, 2020
As of September
1,266 shares
As of December
1,223 shares
30, 2021
31, 2020
Nine months
Nine months
ended
46,742,847 shares
ended
43,412,312 shares
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Regarding the Status of Audit Procedure Implementation
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation Concerning the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items
Forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on currently available information and management's assumptions and beliefs regarding uncertainties that may impact future earnings forecasts. The Company cautions readers that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors. For the assumptions that underpin financial results forecasts as well as other related items, please refer to "1-(4), Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021" on page 5 of this report. The Company is planning to conduct a corporate presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on November 17, 2021. Briefing materials used at that session will be posted on the Company's website as soon as practicable after the meeting.
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021
Contents
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position ………………………………………………………………………………
2
(1)
Analysis of operating results ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
2
(2)
Analysis of financial position ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3
(3)
Research and development activities …………………………………………………………………………………………….
4
(4)
Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021…………………………………………………………………………
5
2. Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………..
6
(1)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position ……………………………………………………….
6
(2)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income and summary of quarterly consolidated statements of
7
comprehensive income ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income ……………………………………………………………………
7
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income …………………………………………………
8
(3)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of changes in equity ……………………………………………………….
9
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows ……………………………………………………………….. 12
Notes to the summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements …………………………………………………….. 14 (Notes related to going concern assumptions) ………………………………………………………………………………….. 14
(Basis of preparation) ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Analysis of operating results
Global economic conditions in the third quarter of FY2021 gradually improved as economic activities in China resumed soon after the impact of the COVID-19 waned. Economic activities in the U.S. also resumed with loosening of Covid-related restrictions under the new administration.
In the third quarter of FY2021, GNI Group Ltd.'s (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) year to date revenue was ¥9,536,714 thousand, an increase of 37.1% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Gross profit was ¥8,327,415 thousand, an increase of 42.9% over the corresponding period in FY2020. Operating profit was ¥1,960,461 thousand, an increase of 38.8% over the corresponding period in FY2020 due to the continued strong performance of the Pharmaceutical and the Medical Device Segments.
In contrast, GNI Group's year to date profit through the third quarter of FY2021 amounted to ¥874,898 thousand, a decrease of 2.5% over the corresponding period in FY2020, due to the increase in Finance costs.
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Pharmaceutical Segment
Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary® in the Chinese market continued to be strong. The Pharmaceutical Segment, ¥8,064,969 thousand, and profit of ¥1,413,052 thousand, were increases of 40.1% and 43.8%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.
Medical Device Segment
In the U. S., the business environment for the Medical Device Segment has continued to improve, with segment revenue of ¥1,471,744 thousand, and segment profit of ¥547,408 thousand, increases of 23.0% and 28.3%, respectively, over the corresponding period in FY2020.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2020
Q3 FY2021
Difference
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(3,495,866)
(5,503,838)
(2,007,972)
Personnel expenses
(1,404,315)
(2,080,213)
(675,898)
Research and development expenses
(855,911)
(1,417,656)
(561,745)
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were ¥5,503,838 thousand, an increase of ¥2,007,972 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. The increase in SG&A expenses reflects the related sales and marketing expenses of the Pharmaceutical Segment and Personnel expenses at both Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. (hereinafter referred to as BC) and Cullgen Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Cullgen).
The increase in Research and Development expenses primarily reflects the increase in BC as well as Cullgen.
Finance Income and Finance Costs
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2020
Q3 FY2021
Difference
Finance income
40,068
69,554
29,486
Finance costs
(72,211)
(461,276)
(389,065)
Finance income
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance income of ¥69,554 thousand, an increase of
¥29,486 thousand compared with ¥40,068 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. This gain is primarily comprised of interest income.
Finance costs
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance costs of ¥461,276 thousand, an increase of
¥389,065 thousand over the ¥72,211 thousand of the corresponding period in FY2020. This increase is mainly due to the interest expense related to financing activities at the Company's subsidiary.
2
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021
(2) Analysis of financial position
Summary of Consolidated Financial Position
Thousand yen
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
Difference
Total assets
23,219,257
29,788,899
6,569,641
Total liabilities
10,450,153
10,359,818
(90,334)
Total equity
12,769,104
19,429,080
6,659,975
Total assets
As of September 30, 2021, Total assets stood at ¥29,788,899 thousand, an increase of ¥6,569,641 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. For details, please see page 6.
Total liabilities
As of September 30, 2021, Total liabilities stood at ¥10,359,818 thousand, a decrease of ¥90,334 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total equity
As of September 30, 2021, Total equity stood at ¥19,429,080 thousand, an increase of ¥6,659,975 thousand compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flows
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2020
Q3 FY2021
Difference
Cash flows from operating activities
1,249,673
755,120
(494,553)
Cash flows from investing activities
(196,025)
(884,057)
(688,031)
Cash flows from financing activities
(92,618)
3,176,682
3,269,301
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash inflow from operating activities came to ¥755,120 thousand in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of ¥494,553 thousand compared with ¥1,249,673 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. The principal cash inflow for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was Quarterly profit before tax.
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash outflow from investing activities came to ¥884,057 thousand in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase in outflow of ¥688,031 thousand compared with ¥196,025 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. The major cash outflow for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was Net increase in time deposits.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash inflow from financing activities came to ¥3,176,682 thousand in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, a turnaround of ¥3,269,301 thousand from the net cash outflow of ¥92,618 thousand over the corresponding period in FY2020. The major cash inflows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were proceeds related to our non-controlling interest in Cullgen.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
