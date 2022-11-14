GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022(IFRS)

GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of operating results

GNI Group (the Group) had a solid third quarter and nine months year to date (YTD) despite continuing challenges from disruptions by COVID-19 pandemic, heightened inflation, and tumultuous capital markets on the back of a weakening Yen.

The Group posted cumulative revenue of ¥12.7 billion YTD, up 33.8% year on year (YoY). The Group's operating profit YTD was ¥1.4 billion, down 23.8% YoY. The decrease in operating profit comes from an increase in both SG&A (up 36.2% for Q3 YTD YoY in JPY) and R&D (up 28.3% YTD YoY in JPY). The Group's profit before tax YTD was ¥1.2 billion or down 22.0% YoY. Continuing accrual of non-cash interest expenses (JPY 609 million) associated with Cullgen's cumulative preferred stock financing in 2020 and non- recurring costs (JPY 125 million) associated with Beijing Continent's planned but currently delayed IPO on the HKEX caused a decline in our profit before tax. As a result, our consolidated profit after tax and the profit attributable to the parent's owners YTD were JPY 324 million and 1.0 billion, down 62.9% and 16.8% YoY, respectively. (Note: without the non-cash accrual, our profit before tax would have been 16% higher and our profit after tax would have been lower only by 26% than the same 9-month period one year earlier.)

Beijing Continent (BC) has performed well in spite of COVID-19 lockdowns and China's slowing economy, although we continue to watch Q4 cautiously due to uptick of COVID infection cases in China and strict lock-down policies implemented by the Chinese government to control the pandemic. Even though, BC's clinical developments are making steady progress amid lockdowns and remain on target. BC's IPO application to HKEX has been delayed due to poor capital market and fund-raising conditions worldwide (approved by HKEX listing committee in August). The Group will provide further updates in due course.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials LLC (BAB) in the US had a solid quarter. Its revenue year to date in local currency terms has been flat, but we expect a pickup in Q4 due to order backlogs. The Group is deliberating effective ways to implement a strategy that will expand our proprietary biomaterials business into aesthetics applications and markets overseas. As disclosed on October 7, the Group took an initial step in Japan to expand its medical device segment by acquiring a 60% stake in a DMAH (Designated Marketing Authorization Holder) company. Through these investments, we will form a biomaterial business unit inside the Group to drive faster revenue and profit growth.

Cullgen, Inc's (Cullgen) focus on cancers with unmet medical needs and specialization in PROTAC drug discovery continues. In local currency terms R&D spending increased by 38% YoY in the US. Through its Shanghai laboratories, Cullgen is collaborating with doctors and hospitals in China for the launch of a Phase I clinical trial of their first oncology drug candidate.

Note: due to extreme movements in US Dollar and RMB exchange rates relative to the Japanese Yen in 2022, we watch closely the Group's underlying operating performance of our key subsidiaries in their functional currencies. Our two revenue-producing subsidiaries, BC and BAB, have each had a strong year. In BC's case however, we expect on-going challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel in China which will make its final quarter challenging.

Operating results by segment Pharmaceutical Segment

Despite all the difficulties in the market, the revenue from the Group's main subsidiary BC achieved strong performance from its flagship drug product ETUARY ® in China on a local currency basis. In yen terms, the Pharmaceutical Segment as a whole posted ¥11.0 billion in revenue, up 36.9% YoY. The Segment's operating profit was ¥795 million, down 43.7% YoY. The decrease was due in part to non-recurring costs related to BC's planned but delayed IPO, enhancement of sales and marketing functions in China in line with the increase in sales, and the expansion of R&D both in the US and China.

Medical Device Segment

Our Medical Device Segment in the US performed roughly at par with the same period last year in the local currency terms both at revenue and profit levels. In yen terms, revenue for the period totaled ¥1.7 billion, up 16.5% YoY, partly due to foreign exchange effects. Segment income was ¥698 million, up 27.6% YoY.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses

Thousand yen Q3 FY2021 YTD Q3 FY2022 YTD Difference Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,503,838) (7,498,561) (1,994,723) Personnel expenses (2,080,213) (2,733,706) (653,493) Research and development expenses (1,417,656) (1,819,132) (401,476)

Note: Personnel expenses exclude Board member emoluments; actual salaries paid only.