GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022(IFRS)
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
Notes:
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period under Review: No
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation)
New: ―
Excluded: ―
(2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates
①
Changes in accounting policies that are required under IFRS: N.A.
②
Changes in accounting policies other than ①: N.A.
③
Changes in accounting estimates: N.A.
(3) Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
①
Number of shares issued as of the end
Q3 FY2022
47,487,843 shares
FY2021
47,462,943 shares
of the period (including treasury stock)
②
Number of treasury stock as of the end of
Q3 FY2022
1,313 shares
FY2021
1,313 shares
the period
③
Average number of shares for the period
Q3 FY2022
47,469,747 shares
Q3 FY2021
46,742,847 shares
This consolidated financial report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
Explanation Concerning the Proper Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items
Forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in this report are based on currently available information and management's assumptions and beliefs regarding uncertainties that may impact future earnings forecasts. The Company cautions readers that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors. For the assumptions that underpin financial results forecasts as well as other related items, please refer to "1. (4) Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022."
The Group is planning to conduct a corporate presentation meeting for institutional investors and analysts on November 17, 2022. Briefing materials used at that session will be posted on the Group's website.
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
Contents
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position ………………………………………………………………
3
(1)
Analysis of operating results ………………………………………………………………………………………
3
(2)
Analysis of financial position ………………………………………………………………………………………
4
(3)
Research and development activities …………………………………………………………………………….
5
(4)
Outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 …………………………………………………………
6
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………..
7
(1)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of financial position ……………………………………….
7
(2)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income and summary of quarterly consolidated statements of
8
comprehensive income ……………………………………………………………………………
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of income ……………………………………………………
8
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income …………………………………
9
(3)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of changes in equity ……………………………………….
10
(4)
Summary of quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows ………………………………………………..
12
(5)
Notes to the summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements ……………………………………..
14
(Notes related to going concern assumptions) …………………………………………………………………..
14
(Basis of preparation) ………………………………………………………………………………………………
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Analysis of operating results
GNI Group (the Group) had a solid third quarter and nine months year to date (YTD) despite continuing challenges from disruptions by COVID-19 pandemic, heightened inflation, and tumultuous capital markets on the back of a weakening Yen.
The Group posted cumulative revenue of ¥12.7 billion YTD, up 33.8% year on year (YoY). The Group's operating profit YTD was ¥1.4 billion, down 23.8% YoY. The decrease in operating profit comes from an increase in both SG&A (up 36.2% for Q3 YTD YoY in JPY) and R&D (up 28.3% YTD YoY in JPY). The Group's profit before tax YTD was ¥1.2 billion or down 22.0% YoY. Continuing accrual of non-cash interest expenses (JPY 609 million) associated with Cullgen's cumulative preferred stock financing in 2020 and non- recurring costs (JPY 125 million) associated with Beijing Continent's planned but currently delayed IPO on the HKEX caused a decline in our profit before tax. As a result, our consolidated profit after tax and the profit attributable to the parent's owners YTD were JPY 324 million and 1.0 billion, down 62.9% and 16.8% YoY, respectively. (Note: without the non-cash accrual, our profit before tax would have been 16% higher and our profit after tax would have been lower only by 26% than the same 9-month period one year earlier.)
Beijing Continent (BC) has performed well in spite of COVID-19 lockdowns and China's slowing economy, although we continue to watch Q4 cautiously due to uptick of COVID infection cases in China and strict lock-down policies implemented by the Chinese government to control the pandemic. Even though, BC's clinical developments are making steady progress amid lockdowns and remain on target. BC's IPO application to HKEX has been delayed due to poor capital market and fund-raising conditions worldwide (approved by HKEX listing committee in August). The Group will provide further updates in due course.
Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials LLC (BAB) in the US had a solid quarter. Its revenue year to date in local currency terms has been flat, but we expect a pickup in Q4 due to order backlogs. The Group is deliberating effective ways to implement a strategy that will expand our proprietary biomaterials business into aesthetics applications and markets overseas. As disclosed on October 7, the Group took an initial step in Japan to expand its medical device segment by acquiring a 60% stake in a DMAH (Designated Marketing Authorization Holder) company. Through these investments, we will form a biomaterial business unit inside the Group to drive faster revenue and profit growth.
Cullgen, Inc's (Cullgen) focus on cancers with unmet medical needs and specialization in PROTAC drug discovery continues. In local currency terms R&D spending increased by 38% YoY in the US. Through its Shanghai laboratories, Cullgen is collaborating with doctors and hospitals in China for the launch of a Phase I clinical trial of their first oncology drug candidate.
Note: due to extreme movements in US Dollar and RMB exchange rates relative to the Japanese Yen in 2022, we watch closely the Group's underlying operating performance of our key subsidiaries in their functional currencies. Our two revenue-producing subsidiaries, BC and BAB, have each had a strong year. In BC's case however, we expect on-going challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel in China which will make its final quarter challenging.
Operating results by segmentPharmaceutical Segment
Despite all the difficulties in the market, the revenue from the Group's main subsidiary BC achieved strong performance from its flagship drug product ETUARY® in China on a local currency basis. In yen terms, the Pharmaceutical Segment as a whole posted ¥11.0 billion in revenue, up 36.9% YoY. The Segment's operating profit was ¥795 million, down 43.7% YoY. The decrease was due in part to non-recurring costs related to BC's planned but delayed IPO, enhancement of sales and marketing functions in China in line with the increase in sales, and the expansion of R&D both in the US and China.
Medical Device Segment
Our Medical Device Segment in the US performed roughly at par with the same period last year in the local currency terms both at revenue and profit levels. In yen terms, revenue for the period totaled ¥1.7 billion, up 16.5% YoY, partly due to foreign exchange effects. Segment income was ¥698 million, up 27.6% YoY.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; Research and Development Expenses
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2021 YTD
Q3 FY2022 YTD
Difference
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(5,503,838)
(7,498,561)
(1,994,723)
Personnel expenses
(2,080,213)
(2,733,706)
(653,493)
Research and development expenses
(1,417,656)
(1,819,132)
(401,476)
Note: Personnel expenses exclude Board member emoluments; actual salaries paid only.
GNI Group Ltd. (2160) Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in JPY terms YTD were ¥7.4 billion, up 36.2% YoY. The increase in SG&A expenses comes mainly from the increase in human resource costs both in the US and China as well as the increase in sales and marketing and the non-recurring BC's IPO preparation expenses in China.
Research and Development expenses in JPY terms YTD were ¥1.8 billion, up 28.3% YoY. This mainly comes increase in R&D expenses in the US and China.
Finance Income and Finance Costs
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2021 YTD
Q3 FY2022 YTD
Difference
Finance income
69,554
347,752
278,198
Finance costs
(461,276)
(618,870)
(157,594)
Finance income
In the first 9-month period of FY2022, the Group recorded finance income of ¥347 million, up 400% YoY caused mainly by currency translation from depreciating Japanese yen.
Finance costs
In the first 9-month period of FY2022, the Group recorded finance costs of ¥618 million, up 34.2% YoY. These finance costs come
mostly from non-cash accrual
interest expenses of ¥609 million related to financing activities at Cullgen.
(2) Analysis of financial position
Summary of Consolidated Financial Position
Thousand yen
As of December 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
Difference
Total assets
30,296,980
36,456,893
6,159,913
Total liabilities
11,030,734
14,441,225
3,410,491
Total equity
19,266,246
22,015,668
2,749,422
Total assets
As of September 30, 2022, the total assets stood at ¥36.4 billion, up 20.3% compared to the previous fiscal year end. This mainly comes from the increase in tangible fixed assets due to China's factory expansion, acquisition of such intangible assets as capitalized development expenses, increase in goodwill valuation due to weakening JPY, and increase in working capital coming from accelerating business activities in the US and China.
Total liabilities
As of September 30, 2022, the total liabilities stood at ¥14.4 billion, up 30.9% compared to the previous fiscal year end. This increase was primarily due to additional non-cash accrual of interest expenses related to Cullgen's funding.
Total equity
As of September 30, 2022, the total equity stood at ¥22.0 billion, up 14.3% compared to the previous fiscal year end. This was mainly due to the increase in retained earnings and exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flows
Thousand yen
Q3 FY2021 YTD
Q3 FY2022 YTD
Difference
Cash flows from operating activities
755,120
(162,928)
(918,048)
Cash flows from investing activities
(884,057)
(2,909,505)
(2,025,448)
Cash flows from financing activities
3,176,682
(299,280)
(3,475,962)
Cash flows from operating activities
The cash flow from operating activities came to ¥162 million outflows in Q3 FY2022 YTD (¥755 million inflows in Q3 FY2021 YTD). The main drivers are increase in corporate tax payments in China as well as marketing and R&D expenses.
Cash flows from investing activities
The cash flow from investing activities came to ¥2.9 billion outflows in Q3 FY2022 YTD, up 229.1% YoY increase. The major sources of the increase are the acquisition of fixed assets from factory expansion in China, increase in such intangible assets as capitalized development expenses, and the purchase of long-term deposits in China.
