    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
GNI : Frequently Asked Questions (2022-JAN-28)

01/29/2022 | 02:31am EST
Dear investors,

Please be advised that we will be posting the latest situation (as of 2022-JAN-28) and our thoughts on frequently-asked questions in "Information" page under "Investor Relations" section of our web site. We have not been able to cover all such questions at this point, but we will gradually add more and publish them going forward.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Best regards,
Business Management / IR Team
GNI Group Ltd.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 830 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 1 482 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 242 M 488 M 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GNI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
GNI Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GNI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 185,00 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Luo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Wanshou Guo Outside Director
Liwen Wu Outside Director
Thomas Wilson Eastling Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-19.99%488
MODERNA, INC.-37.21%64 657
LONZA GROUP AG-17.41%50 233
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.35%45 624
SEAGEN INC.-17.45%23 336
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.10%21 404