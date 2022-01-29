GNI : Frequently Asked Questions (2022-JAN-28)

Dear investors,
Please be advised that we will be posting the latest situation (as of 2022-JAN-28) and our thoughts on frequently-asked questions in "Information" page under "Investor Relations" section of our web site. We have not been able to cover all such questions at this point, but we will gradually add more and publish them going forward.
Thank you for your support and understanding.
Best regards,
Business Management / IR Team
GNI Group Ltd.
Disclaimer
