GNI : Issuance of New Shares with Transfer Restriction as Equity Compensation for Directors and Employees of the Group

June 16th, 2022 Company Name: GNI Group Ltd. Representative: Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Ying Luo, PhD (Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth) Contact Person: Director, Executive Officer, CFO Joseph Francis Meyer (TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Issuance of New Shares with Transfer Restriction as Equity Compensation for Directors and Employees of the Group

GNI Group Ltd. (TSE Growth listed code: 2160, hereinafter referred to as the Group) today announced that the Group resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today to issue new shares with transfer restriction (hereinafter referred to as "restricted shares") as equity compensation to the Directors and employees of the Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Issuance of New Shares") as follows.

I Issuance of New Shares as equity compensation 1． Overview

(1) Payment Date July 4th, 2022 (2) Type and number of shares to GNI Group Ltd. common stock 24,900 shares be issued (3) Issue price JPY 1,199 per share (4) Total amount issued JPY 29,855,100 (5) Expected allotment, number 1 GNI Group Ltd. Director 6,500 shares of shares, and number of 3 GNI Group Ltd. Employees 18,400 shares shares to be issued (6) Ohers Regarding the issuance of new shares, we submit a securities notice as per Cabinet Office Order on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

2． Purpose and reason for issuance

The Group decided to grant the Group's restricted shares as equity compensation to four of the directors and the employees who took the office or joined the company since last year (hereinafter referred to as "grantees") in order to provide incentives to continue enhancing the Groups corporate values as well as to align their interests with the Group's shareholders. To the director among the grantees, the Remuneration Committee approved the allotment of restricted shares on June 16th, 2022.

The grantees pay as in-kind contribution to the Group all the monetary compensation receivables granted by the Group and receive the Group's common stocks issued (hereinafter referred to as the "Allotted Shares").

