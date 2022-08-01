Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  GNI Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
1788.00 JPY   -4.03%
GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status
PU
07/17GNI Unit to Publish Clinical Trial Results of Liver Fibrosis Drug in American Journal
MT
07/14GNI : F351 Phase II Clinical Trial Results to be Published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Beijing
PU
GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
August 1st, 2022

Company Name:

GNI Group Ltd.

Representative:

Director, Representative Executive Officer,

President and CEO

Ying Luo, PhD

(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)

Contact Person:

Director, Executive Officer, CFO

Joseph Francis Meyer

(TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

With regards to the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants, hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by GNI Group Ltd., on February 25, 2021, the Group reports the status of exercise for July 2022 as follows:

(1)

Name of the Warrants

GNI Group Ltd. 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights

(2)

Shared delivered during the applicable month

0 Shares

(3)

Number of Rights exercised during applicable month

0 Rights (0% of total Rights issued)

and ratio of exercised Rights to total Rights issued

(4)

Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the

16,449 Rights

month preceding the applicable month

(5)

Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the

16,449 Rights

applicable month

(6)

Exercise status during the applicable month

Shares delivered

Exercise Price

Total number of

Exercise Date

exercised Rights

New issues

Transferred

(JPY)

treasury stock

2022 July 1 (Fri) - July 31 (Sun)

0

0

1,203

0

(7)

Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing

Regulations" Article 434

[1] Cumulative number of shares

[2] Shares outstanding as of the

[3] Exercise ratio ([1]/[2])(%)

delivered (shares)

date of issuance of the Rights

(subject to stipulated exercise

limit)

0

45,887,943

0

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
