GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

|
|
August 1st, 2022
|
Company Name:
|
GNI Group Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Director, Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
Ying Luo, PhD
|
|
(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)
|
Contact Person:
|
Director, Executive Officer, CFO
|
|
Joseph Francis Meyer
|
|
(TEL. 03-6214-3600)
Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status
With regards to the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants, hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by GNI Group Ltd., on February 25, 2021, the Group reports the status of exercise for July 2022 as follows:
|
(1)
|
Name of the Warrants
|
|
|
GNI Group Ltd. 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Shared delivered during the applicable month
|
|
0 Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Number of Rights exercised during applicable month
|
0 Rights (0% of total Rights issued)
|
|
|
and ratio of exercised Rights to total Rights issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the
|
16,449 Rights
|
|
|
|
|
month preceding the applicable month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the
|
16,449 Rights
|
|
|
|
|
applicable month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Exercise status during the applicable month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares delivered
|
|
|
Exercise Price
|
Total number of
|
|
|
Exercise Date
|
|
|
|
|
exercised Rights
|
|
|
|
New issues
|
Transferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 July 1 (Fri) - July 31 (Sun)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
1,203
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing
|
|
Regulations" Article 434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[1] Cumulative number of shares
|
[2] Shares outstanding as of the
|
|
[3] Exercise ratio ([1]/[2])(%)
|
|
delivered (shares)
|
date of issuance of the Rights
|
|
(subject to stipulated exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
limit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
45,887,943
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
GNI Group Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.