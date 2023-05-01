GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

May 1st , 2023 Company Name: GNI Group Ltd. Representative: Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Ying Luo, PhD (Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth) Contact Person: Director, Investor Relations Akihiro Nakano (TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

With regards to the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants, hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by GNI Group Ltd., on February 25, 2021, the Group reports the status of exercise for April 2023 as follows:

(1) Name of the Warrants GNI Group Ltd. 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (2) Shared delivered during the applicable month 0 Shares (3) Number of Rights exercised during applicable month and ratio of 0 Rights (0% of total Rights issued) exercised Rights to total Rights issued (4) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the month preceding 16,449 Rights the applicable month (5) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the applicable month 16,449 Rights (6) Exercise status during the applicable month Shares delivered Exercise Total number of Exercise Date exercised Rights New issues Transferred Price (JPY) treasury stock From April 1st (Sat)- April 30 (Sun) 0 0 1,203 0

(7) Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing Regulations" Article 434