  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  GNI Group Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
1016.00 JPY   -0.39%
02:08aGni : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status
PU
04/11Gni : summary Q&A from FY2022 AGM
PU
03/29GNI Unit Accepts First Patient in New Drug Trial
MT
GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

05/01/2023 | 02:08am EDT
May 1st , 2023

Company Name:

GNI Group Ltd.

Representative:

Director, Representative Executive Officer,

President and CEO

Ying Luo, PhD

(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)

Contact Person:

Director, Investor Relations

Akihiro Nakano

(TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

With regards to the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants, hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by GNI Group Ltd., on February 25, 2021, the Group reports the status of exercise for April 2023 as follows:

(1) Name of the Warrants

GNI Group Ltd. 47th Series Stock

Acquisition Rights

(2) Shared delivered during the applicable month

0 Shares

(3) Number of Rights exercised during applicable month and ratio of

0 Rights (0% of total Rights issued)

exercised Rights to total Rights issued

(4) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the month preceding

16,449 Rights

the applicable month

(5) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the applicable month

16,449 Rights

(6) Exercise status during the applicable month

Shares delivered

Exercise

Total number of

Exercise Date

exercised Rights

New issues

Transferred

Price (JPY)

treasury stock

From April 1st (Sat)- April 30 (Sun)

0

0

1,203

0

(7) Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing Regulations" Article 434

[1] Cumulative number of shares

[2] Shares outstanding as of the

[3] Exercise ratio ([1]/[2])(%) (subject

delivered (shares)

date of issuance of the Rights

to stipulated exercise limit)

0

45,887,943

0

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
