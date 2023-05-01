GNI : Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status

|
May 1st , 2023
Company Name:
GNI Group Ltd.
Representative:
Director, Representative Executive Officer,
|
President and CEO
|
Ying Luo, PhD
(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)
Contact Person:
Director, Investor Relations
|
Akihiro Nakano
(TEL. 03-6214-3600)
Monthly Update on the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants) Exercise Status
With regards to the 47th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (Moving Strike Warrants, hereinafter referred to as "Rights") issued by GNI Group Ltd., on February 25, 2021, the Group reports the status of exercise for April 2023 as follows:
(1) Name of the Warrants
GNI Group Ltd. 47th Series Stock
Acquisition Rights
(2) Shared delivered during the applicable month
0 Shares
(3) Number of Rights exercised during applicable month and ratio of
|
0 Rights (0% of total Rights issued)
|
exercised Rights to total Rights issued
|
(4) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the month preceding
|
16,449 Rights
|
the applicable month
|
(5) Number of unexercised Rights as of the end of the applicable month
16,449 Rights
(6) Exercise status during the applicable month
Shares delivered
Exercise
Total number of
Exercise Date
exercised Rights
New issues
Transferred
Price (JPY)
treasury stock
From April 1st (Sat)- April 30 (Sun)
0
0
1,203
0
(7) Status of Compliance with limitations on exercise in pursuant to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's "Securities Listing Regulations" Article 434
|
[1] Cumulative number of shares
[2] Shares outstanding as of the
[3] Exercise ratio ([1]/[2])(%) (subject
delivered (shares)
date of issuance of the Rights
to stipulated exercise limit)
|
0
45,887,943
0
Disclaimer
GNI Group Limited published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:07:06 UTC.