GNI : Notice of Executive Officer Appointment

December 29, 2022- GNI Group Ltd. ("the Group") today announced the following appointment of Executive Officer with the aim of accelerating the global business growth of the Group under a resolution of the Board of Directors dated on December 29, 2022.

and Planning Department December 2017 GNI Group Ltd., Head of Business Planning Department February 2020 Bloom Technology Corp., (as the candidate of CEO) June 2020 Napajen Pharm. Inc., Head of Business Development December 2020 Symbio Pharmaceutical Ltd., Head of Business Development January 2022 Knowledge Palette, Inc., Business Development January 2023 GNI Group Ltd., CBDO

About GNI Group, Inc.:

GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit GNI Group's website below: https://www.gnipharma.com/

This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary substantially from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based wholly on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

