GNI : Notice of Executive Officer Appointment

12/29/2022 | 02:13am EST
December 29, 2022

Company Name:

GNI Group Ltd.

Representative:

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Ying Luo, PhD

(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)

Contact Person:

Director, Investor Relations

Akihiro Nakano

(TEL. 03-6214-3600)

Notice of Executive Officer Appointment

December 29, 2022- GNI Group Ltd. ("the Group") today announced the following appointment of Executive Officer with the aim of accelerating the global business growth of the Group under a resolution of the Board of Directors dated on December 29, 2022.

1. Appointment of Executive Officer (Effective from January 1, 2023)

Name

Title and Duties

Kazuhiro Kawauchi

CBDO (Chief Business Development Officer)

Kazuhiro Kawauchi joined the Company as CBDO (Chief Business Development Officer) on January 1, 2023.

2. Career summary of Kazuhiro Kawauchi

April 1986

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Sapporo Brunch, Pharmaceutical Department (July)

July 1991

Head office Bio-Products Division

September 1996

Manager, Kyowa Hakko Europe GmbH

July 1999

General Manager, Kyowa Hakko UK Ltd

September 2002

Manager, Business Development Department, Pharmaceutical Planning and

Control Division

July 2005

Manager, KW-6002 Commercial Planning Office

October 2007

Manager, KW-6002 Commercial Planning Office & Business Development Dept.

October 2008

Manager, Intellectual property and legal department

July 2010

Manager, Business Alliance Group, Business Development Dept.

October 2012

Group Leader, Research Alliance Group, Business Development Dept.

June 2013

Group Leader, Research Alliance & License Group Business

Development Dept.

April 2014

Deputy Director, License Group, Business Development Dept.

April 2015

Deputy Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy Department

April 2017

Deputy Director, Corporate Strategy and Planning Group1, Corporate Strategy

1

and Planning Department

December 2017

GNI Group Ltd., Head of Business Planning Department

February 2020

Bloom Technology Corp., (as the candidate of CEO)

June 2020

Napajen Pharm. Inc., Head of Business Development

December 2020

Symbio Pharmaceutical Ltd., Head of Business Development

January 2022

Knowledge Palette, Inc., Business Development

January 2023

GNI Group Ltd., CBDO

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

About GNI Group, Inc.:

GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit GNI Group's website below: https://www.gnipharma.com/

This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary substantially from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based wholly on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

2

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
