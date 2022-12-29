GNI : Notice of Executive Officer Appointment

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO
Ying Luo, PhD
(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)
Contact Person:
Director, Investor Relations
Akihiro Nakano
(TEL. 03-6214-3600)
Notice of Executive Officer Appointment
December 29, 2022- GNI Group Ltd. ("the Group") today announced the following appointment of Executive Officer with the aim of accelerating the global business growth of the Group under a resolution of the Board of Directors dated on December 29, 2022.
1. Appointment of Executive Officer (Effective from January 1, 2023)
Name
Title and Duties
Kazuhiro Kawauchi
CBDO (Chief Business Development Officer)
Kazuhiro Kawauchi joined the Company as CBDO (Chief Business Development Officer) on January 1, 2023.
2. Career summary of Kazuhiro Kawauchi
April 1986
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
Sapporo Brunch, Pharmaceutical Department (July)
July 1991
Head office Bio-Products Division
September 1996
Manager, Kyowa Hakko Europe GmbH
July 1999
General Manager, Kyowa Hakko UK Ltd
September 2002
Manager, Business Development Department, Pharmaceutical Planning and
Control Division
July 2005
Manager, KW-6002 Commercial Planning Office
October 2007
Manager, KW-6002 Commercial Planning Office & Business Development Dept.
October 2008
Manager, Intellectual property and legal department
July 2010
Manager, Business Alliance Group, Business Development Dept.
October 2012
Group Leader, Research Alliance Group, Business Development Dept.
June 2013
Group Leader, Research Alliance & License Group Business
Development Dept.
April 2014
Deputy Director, License Group, Business Development Dept.
April 2015
Deputy Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy Department
April 2017
Deputy Director, Corporate Strategy and Planning Group1, Corporate Strategy
1
and Planning Department
December 2017
GNI Group Ltd., Head of Business Planning Department
February 2020
Bloom Technology Corp., (as the candidate of CEO)
June 2020
Napajen Pharm. Inc., Head of Business Development
December 2020
Symbio Pharmaceutical Ltd., Head of Business Development
GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit GNI Group's website below: https://www.gnipharma.com/
This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary substantially from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based wholly on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.
