Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GNI Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/12
1617 JPY   +4.73%
01:40aGNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)
PU
01:40aGNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.
PU
09/22GNI : Notice of Non-Board Executive Officer Personnel
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.

November 15, 2021- GNI Group Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) announced today the Recording of Other Income and Finance Costs in the Consolidated Financial Results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as described below. It should be noted that the effect of the income and costs is reflected in the Company's Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) disclosure.

NOTE

1. Recording of Other income

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Other income of JPY 669,317 thousand. As GNI Group disclosed in the "Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021" and "Further Information Related to Today's Revised Forecast Notice" on August 11, 2021, as well as "Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities (Other Income)" on August 16, 2021, this Other income was primarily from the valuation gain resulting from the Reveal Biosciences acquisition transaction as well as from gain on sale of IriSys, LLC to Recro Pharma, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company.

2. Recording of Finance Costs

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance costs of JPY 461,276 thousand. This Finance costs were primarily from interest expense related to financing activities at the Company's subsidiary, Cullgen Inc.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GNI GROUP LTD.
01:40aGNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)
PU
01:40aGNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.
PU
09/22GNI : Notice of Non-Board Executive Officer Personnel
PU
08/17GNI : Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities (Other Income)
PU
08/13GNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income
PU
08/13GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2021 (IFRS)
PU
08/11GNI : Further Information Related to Today's Revised Forecast Notice
PU
08/03GNI : Notice Regarding Approval of Phase III Clinical Trial for F351 in China
PU
06/17GNI : Cullgen Announces Prominent Publication by Cullgen Co-Founders Jian Jin and Yue Xion..
BU
06/10GNI : Cullgen Appoints Dr. Mark Deeg to Lead Clinical Development
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 830 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 1 368 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 76 746 M 674 M 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart GNI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
GNI Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GNI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 617,00 JPY
Average target price 2 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Luo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Wanshou Guo Outside Director
Liwen Wu Outside Director
Thomas Wilson Eastling Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-10.56%674
MODERNA, INC.121.30%93 736
LONZA GROUP AG29.57%59 484
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.42.14%48 654
SEAGEN INC.2.21%32 733
CELLTRION, INC.-40.53%24 734