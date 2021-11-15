GNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.

Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.

November 15, 2021- GNI Group Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GNI Group or the Company) announced today the Recording of Other Income and Finance Costs in the Consolidated Financial Results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as described below. It should be noted that the effect of the income and costs is reflected in the Company's Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) disclosure.

NOTE

1. Recording of Other income

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Other income of JPY 669,317 thousand. As GNI Group disclosed in the "Notice of Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021" and "Further Information Related to Today's Revised Forecast Notice" on August 11, 2021, as well as "Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sale of Investment Securities (Other Income)" on August 16, 2021, this Other income was primarily from the valuation gain resulting from the Reveal Biosciences acquisition transaction as well as from gain on sale of IriSys, LLC to Recro Pharma, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company.

2. Recording of Finance Costs

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, GNI Group recorded Finance costs of JPY 461,276 thousand. This Finance costs were primarily from interest expense related to financing activities at the Company's subsidiary, Cullgen Inc.