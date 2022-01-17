Log in
    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GNI : (Progress of Disclosed Matters) First Patient Enrollment of F351 Phase III Clinical Trial in China

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
(Progress of Disclosed Matters)

First Patient Enrollment of F351 Phase III Clinical Trial in China

January 17, 2022 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Mothers listed code: 2160) today announced that the first patient had been enrolled in a Phase III clinical trial to evaluate F351 as a potential treatment for HBV-induced liver fibrosis in China.

"Prevention of liver fibrosis advancing to cirrhosis, which is associated with reduced survival and increased incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma, still represents a major unmet medical need globally," said Dr. Ying Luo, Ph.D., CEO of GNI Group. "The initiation of patient enrollment in this study represents an important step in our efforts to bring new medicines to liver disease patients based on our encouraging Phase II clinical trial results."

The Phase III study is a randomized double-blind,placebo-controlled multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of F351 for the treatment of HBV-induced liver fibrosis (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05115942). The study is sponsored by Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and will be conducted in approximately 42 clinical research hospitals in China. It is expected to enroll 248 patients and to be completed in Q2, 2024. As previously disclosed, China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) designated F351 as a "Breakthrough Therapy."

About F351 (Generic name: Hydronidone)

F351 is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) derivation of Etuary®, which inhibits hepatic stellate cell proliferation and TGF-β signaling pathway, both of which play major roles in the fibrosis of internal organs. GNI Group has the key global patent rights for F351 in a number of countries and regions including China, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe.

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 830 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 1 482 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 450 M 575 M 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GNI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
GNI Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GNI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 402,00 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Luo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Wanshou Guo Outside Director
Liwen Wu Outside Director
Thomas Wilson Eastling Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-5.33%584
MODERNA, INC.-19.39%83 008
LONZA GROUP AG-15.15%52 584
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.33%47 252
SEAGEN INC.-11.33%25 068
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.98%21 684