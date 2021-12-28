GNI : Ranks 32nd in 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50

GNI Group Ltd. Ranks 32nd

in 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50,

Ranking of Fastest-Growing Technology Companies, with a 94.7% Revenue (Sales) Growth Rate

December 28, 2021 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Mothers listed code : 2160) announced today that it ranked 32nd in the 19th Japan Technology Fast 50, with revenue (sales) growth of 94.7% based on the past three accounting periods. Japan Technology Fast 50, announced annually by Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, is a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing Japanese companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) industries based on their revenue (sales) growth percentage based on the last three accounting periods.（http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50）

Japan Technology Fast 50 is a Japanese edition of the ranking program series of TMT industries compiled by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) for about 40 countries as well as for three regions: North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. It has been serving as a benchmark for growth potential and success for corporations in the TMT industries. Companies, both listed and unlisted, are eligible to apply for Fast 50 and the top 50 companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in revenues (sales) based on the last three accounting periods are announced each year. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50for further information on the program.

[The factor behind the performance]

The company's achievement of a 94.7% revenue (sales) growth rate is attributed to the following factor.

Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary ® in the Chinese market continued to be strong.

About GNI Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Japan as a global healthcare company and listed on one of the world's major stock exchanges, we operate drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the US and China. For further information about GNI Group Ltd., please visit https://www.gnipharma.com/english/