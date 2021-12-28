Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/27
1385 JPY   -2.74%
03:57aGNI : Ranks 32nd in 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50
PU
11/15GNI : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2021, Cumulative YTD (IFRS)
PU
11/15GNI : Notice of Recording of Other Income, etc.
PU
GNI : Ranks 32nd in 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50

12/28/2021 | 03:57am EST
GNI Group Ltd. Ranks 32nd

in 2021 Japan Technology Fast 50,

  1. Ranking of Fastest-Growing Technology Companies, with a 94.7% Revenue (Sales) Growth Rate

December 28, 2021 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Mothers listed code : 2160) announced today that it ranked 32nd in the 19th Japan Technology Fast 50, with revenue (sales) growth of 94.7% based on the past three accounting periods. Japan Technology Fast 50, announced annually by Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, is a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing Japanese companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) industries based on their revenue (sales) growth percentage based on the last three accounting periods.（http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50

Japan Technology Fast 50 is a Japanese edition of the ranking program series of TMT industries compiled by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) for about 40 countries as well as for three regions: North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. It has been serving as a benchmark for growth potential and success for corporations in the TMT industries. Companies, both listed and unlisted, are eligible to apply for Fast 50 and the top 50 companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in revenues (sales) based on the last three accounting periods are announced each year. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50for further information on the program.

[The factor behind the performance]

The company's achievement of a 94.7% revenue (sales) growth rate is attributed to the following factor.

  • Revenue from the GNI Group's main drug product Etuary® in the Chinese market continued to be strong.

About GNI Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Japan as a global healthcare company and listed on one of the world's major stock exchanges, we operate drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the US and China. For further information about GNI Group Ltd., please visit https://www.gnipharma.com/english/

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 830 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 1 482 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 734 M 572 M 572 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Ying Luo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Sashiwa Independent Outside Director
Wanshou Guo Outside Director
Liwen Wu Outside Director
Thomas Wilson Eastling Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GNI GROUP LTD.-23.40%572
MODERNA, INC.136.32%100 097
LONZA GROUP AG34.18%61 762
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.57.43%53 885
SEAGEN INC.-9.97%28 831
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.77%25 040