    2160   JP3386370005

GNI GROUP LTD.

(2160)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
1480.00 JPY   +2.00%
Gni : Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2022(IFRS)
Gni : Updates Full Year 2022 Consolidated Earnings Forecast
GNI to Establish Medical Devices Joint Venture with EPS Group
GNI : Updates Full Year 2022 Consolidated Earnings Forecast

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
November 14, 2022

Company Name:

GNI Group Ltd.

Representative:

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Ying Luo, PhD

(Security Code: 2160, TSE Growth)

Contact Person:

General Manager, Business Management Department

Akihiro Nakano

(TEL. 03-6214-3600)

GNI Group Updates Full Year 2022 Consolidated Earnings Forecast

November 14, 2022 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Growth listed code: 2160, the Group below) today announced that, given the recent economic situation, the Group has updated the consolidated 2022 full year forecast, which had originally been published on February 14, 2022, as follows.

  1. The differences between the forecast and the previous forecast for 2022 Consolidated earnings forecast for full year 2022 (January 1st, 2022 - December 31st, 2022)

Profit

Revenue

Operating

Profit before

Profit for the

attributable

Basic earnings

profit

tax

year

to owners of

per share

the parent

(JPY Million)

(JPY Million)

(JPY Million)

(JPY Million)

(JPY Million)

(JPY)

Previous Forecast (A)

16,334

1,815

988

36

961

20.49

Revised Forecast (B)

18,023

2,050

1,214

35

1,217

25.65

Difference (B-A)

1,689

235

226

(1)

256

-

Difference in ratio (%)

10.3%

12.9%

22.9%

(2.8%)

26.6%

-

(Reference)

12,690

1,624

1,107

55

1,066

22.72

2021 Actual

  1. Reasons for the differences

The biggest driver behind the forecast upward revision is weakening Japanese Yen against US Dollar and Chinese Yuan. We are also estimating our China subsidiaries conservatively given the uncertainties surrounding sporadic lockdowns due to COVID-19, which may negatively affect year end results. As disclosed in 2022Q1 Tanshin, the exchange rates used for the full year forecast of revenue and profit items at the beginning of this year were US$1 = ¥109.84 and RMB1 = ¥17.02, respectively. The Group has now updated the consolidated full-year forecast using US$1 = ¥131.89 and RMB1 = ¥19.56 as our new forecast rates.

As conditions warrant, we will provide a further update or revision in Q4, 2022.

1

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

About GNI Group, Inc.:

GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit our website below https://www.gnipharma.com/

This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations, and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events, or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

2

Disclaimer

GNI Group Limited published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
