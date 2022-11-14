GNI : Updates Full Year 2022 Consolidated Earnings Forecast

The biggest driver behind the forecast upward revision is weakening Japanese Yen against US Dollar and Chinese Yuan. We are also estimating our China subsidiaries conservatively given the uncertainties surrounding sporadic lockdowns due to COVID-19, which may negatively affect year end results. As disclosed in 2022Q1 Tanshin, the exchange rates used for the full year forecast of revenue and profit items at the beginning of this year were US$1 = ¥109.84 and RMB1 = ¥17.02, respectively. The Group has now updated the consolidated full-year forecast using US$1 = ¥131.89 and RMB1 = ¥19.56 as our new forecast rates.

November 14, 2022 - GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Growth listed code: 2160, the Group below) today announced that, given the recent economic situation, the Group has updated the consolidated 2022 full year forecast, which had originally been published on February 14, 2022, as follows.

About GNI Group, Inc.:

GNI Group is a global healthcare company listed on the Growth Board of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engaged in drug discovery, pharmaceutical development, biomaterial development, clinical studies, manufacturing, and sales in both the United States and China. For more information, please visit our website below https://www.gnipharma.com/

This material contains statements concerning the current plans, expectations, and strategies of GNI Group Ltd. (GNI Group). Any statements contained herein that pertain to future operating performance and that are not historic facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, words such as "believe," "plan," "strategy," "expect," "forecast," "possibility" and similar words that describe future operating activities, business performance, events, or conditions. Forward-looking statements, whether spoken or written, are based on judgments made by the management of GNI Group, based on information that is currently available to it. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual business results may vary from the forecasts expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Consequently, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this material does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to invest in or acquire securities of GNI Group must be based on the information contained in the preliminary offering circular issued or to be issued by GNI Group in connection with any such offer and not on the contents hereof.

