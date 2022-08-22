Go Green Global Technologies : Amended Quarterly Report for March 31, 2022

AMENDED QUARTERLY REPORT GO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Go Green Global Technologies Corp. 5 Production Drive. Brookfield, CT 06804 _______________________________ (203) 733-0488 www.gogreen-tech.org SIC Code 1540 / 6519 Amended Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,806,281* As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 59,729,358 As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 59,729,358 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ This Amended Quarterly Report includes corrections based on the recently adjustments of the Company's books and records for the Periods ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021 by RBSM, LLP who is completing the audit of our books and records. *The issuance of 3,076,923 common shares during the period ended March 31, 2022 was not recorded as issued and outstanding until after the period end was reported and the issuance paperwork was caught up with the transfer agent. "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 10

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The Exact Name of The Issuer Is: As of February 22, 2012, Go Green Global Technologies Corp. From June 22, 2010 to February 22, 2012 Diversified Secure Ventures Corp. From August 12, 2008 to June 22,2010 Secure Runway Systems Corp. February 22, 2006 to August 12, 2008 Photomatica, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company was incorporated on February 22, 2006 under the laws of the state of Nevada. The Company is current. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 5 Production Drive Brookfield, CT 06804 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 10

2) Security Information Trading symbol: GOGR Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 38016U105 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 125,000,000 as of date: 03/31/2022 Total shares outstanding: 62,806,281 as of date: 03/31/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 62,806,281 as of date: 03/31/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 231 as of date: 03/31/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): PREFERRED SHARES (NONE ARE PUBLICLY TRADED) Authorized Preferred Shares consist of up to 25,000,000 shares which can be issued in various Series Trading symbol: ------ Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock Series A CUSIP: __N/A______ _ Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 9,000,000 as of date: 03/31/2022 Total shares outstanding Preferred Series A: 5,176,000 as of date: 03/31/2022 Trading symbol: ------ Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock Series B CUSIP: __N/A______ _ Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of date: 03/31/2022 Total shares outstanding Preferred B: 5,000,000 as of date: 03/31/2022 Transfer Agent Name: Direct Transfer, LLC. Phone: (919) 744-2722 Email: info@issuerdirect.com Address: 1 Glenwood Ave., Ste 1001 Raleigh, NC 27603 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 10