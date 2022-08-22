Go Green Global Technologies : Amended Quarterly Report for March 31, 2022
08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
AMENDED QUARTERLY REPORT
GO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP
For the Three Months
Ended March 31, 2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Go Green Global Technologies Corp.
5 Production Drive.
Brookfield, CT 06804
_______________________________
(203) 733-0488
www.gogreen-tech.org
SIC Code 1540 / 6519
Amended Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: March 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
62,806,281*
As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
59,729,358
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
This Amended Quarterly Report includes corrections based on the recently adjustments of the Company's books and records for the Periods ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021 by RBSM, LLP who is completing the audit of our books and records.
*The issuance of 3,076,923 common shares during the period ended March 31, 2022 was not recorded as issued and outstanding until after the period end was reported and the issuance paperwork was caught up with the transfer agent.
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
The Exact Name of The Issuer Is:
As of February 22, 2012,
Go Green Global Technologies Corp.
From June 22, 2010 to February 22, 2012
Diversified Secure Ventures Corp.
From August 12, 2008 to June 22,2010
Secure Runway Systems Corp.
February 22, 2006 to August 12, 2008
Photomatica, Inc.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company was incorporated on February 22, 2006 under the laws of the state of Nevada. The Company is current.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
5 Production Drive
Brookfield, CT 06804
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GOGR
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
38016U105
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
125,000,000
as of date: 03/31/2022
Total shares outstanding:
62,806,281
as of date: 03/31/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
62,806,281
as of date: 03/31/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
231
as of date: 03/31/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
PREFERRED SHARES (NONE ARE PUBLICLY TRADED)
Authorized Preferred Shares consist of up to 25,000,000 shares which can be issued in various Series
Trading symbol:
------
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Stock Series A
CUSIP:
__N/A______ _
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
9,000,000
as of date: 03/31/2022
Total shares outstanding Preferred Series A:
5,176,000
as of date: 03/31/2022
Trading symbol:
------
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Stock Series B
CUSIP:
__N/A______ _
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000
as of date: 03/31/2022
Total shares outstanding Preferred B:
5,000,000
as of date: 03/31/2022
Transfer Agent
Name:
Direct Transfer, LLC.
Phone:
(919) 744-2722
Email:
info@issuerdirect.com
Address: 1 Glenwood Ave., Ste 1001
Raleigh, NC 27603
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
Common: 52,815,176
outstanding
Preferred A:
5,176,000
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
as of
Preferred B:
5,000,000
12/31/2019
Date of
Transaction type
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemptio
(e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted as
n or
Transaction
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
of this filing?
Registrati
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a
(entities must
conversion) OR
on Type?
shares returned
share) at
discount
have individual
Nature of Services
to treasury)
Issuance
to market
with voting /
Provided (if
price at
investment
applicable)
the time
control
of
disclosed).
issuance
?
(Yes/No)
Carmel Milazzo &
Conversion of
07/01/2020
New Issuance
948,182
Common
$ 0.001
No
Feil, LLP / Ross
Restricted
4(2)
Debt
Carmel
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding
Common:
53,763,358
on 12/31/2020
Preferred A:
5,176,000
Preferred B:
5,000,000
03/19/2021
New Issuance
216,000
Common
$ 0.025
No
Timothy Stegenga
Purchase shares
Restricted
4(2)
04/01/2021
New Issuance
1,500,000
Common
$ 0.001
No
Danny Bishop
Compensation
Restricted
4(2)
04/01/2021
New Issuance
3,000,000
Common
$ 0.001
No
John Dalessandro
Compensation
Restricted
4(2)
04/01/2021
New Issuance
750,000
Common
$ 0.001
No
John E.
Compensation
Restricted
4(2)
Dalessandro
08/15/2021
New Issuance
500,000
Common
$ 0.020
No
Erwin Vahlsing, Jr
Compensation
Restricted
4(2)
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding
Common:
59,729,358
on 12/31/2021
Preferred A:
5,176,000
Preferred B:
5,000,000
Common
No
AJB Capital
Restricted
4(2)
02/18/2022
New Issuance
3,076,923
$ 0.13.3
Investment, LLC /
Compensation
Simeon Wohlberg
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding
Common:
62,806,281
on 03/31/2022
Preferred A:
5,176,000
Preferred B:
5,000,000
