    GOGR   US38016U1051

GO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(GOGR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:54 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.1300 USD   +52.76%
04:26pGO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES : Amended Quarterly Report for March 31, 2022
PU
08/15GO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of late filing for period ending June 30th, 2022
PU
2020Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Achieves Current Information Tier on the OTC Markets, Amended Asset Purchase Agreement Signed by Dr. Mario Pandolfo.
GL
Go Green Global Technologies : Amended Quarterly Report for March 31, 2022

08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
AMENDED QUARTERLY REPORT

GO GREEN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

5 Production Drive.

Brookfield, CT 06804

_______________________________

(203) 733-0488

www.gogreen-tech.org

SIC Code 1540 / 6519

Amended Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: March 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

62,806,281*

As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

59,729,358

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

This Amended Quarterly Report includes corrections based on the recently adjustments of the Company's books and records for the Periods ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021 by RBSM, LLP who is completing the audit of our books and records.

*The issuance of 3,076,923 common shares during the period ended March 31, 2022 was not recorded as issued and outstanding until after the period end was reported and the issuance paperwork was caught up with the transfer agent.

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 10

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Exact Name of The Issuer Is:

As of February 22, 2012,

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

From June 22, 2010 to February 22, 2012

Diversified Secure Ventures Corp.

From August 12, 2008 to June 22,2010

Secure Runway Systems Corp.

February 22, 2006 to August 12, 2008

Photomatica, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company was incorporated on February 22, 2006 under the laws of the state of Nevada. The Company is current.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

5 Production Drive

Brookfield, CT 06804

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

GOGR

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

38016U105

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

125,000,000

as of date: 03/31/2022

Total shares outstanding:

62,806,281

as of date: 03/31/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

62,806,281

as of date: 03/31/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

231

as of date: 03/31/2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

PREFERRED SHARES (NONE ARE PUBLICLY TRADED)

Authorized Preferred Shares consist of up to 25,000,000 shares which can be issued in various Series

Trading symbol:

------

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock Series A

CUSIP:

__N/A______ _

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

9,000,000

as of date: 03/31/2022

Total shares outstanding Preferred Series A:

5,176,000

as of date: 03/31/2022

Trading symbol:

------

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock Series B

CUSIP:

__N/A______ _

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000

as of date: 03/31/2022

Total shares outstanding Preferred B:

5,000,000

as of date: 03/31/2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

Direct Transfer, LLC.

Phone:

(919) 744-2722

Email:

info@issuerdirect.com

Address: 1 Glenwood Ave., Ste 1001

Raleigh, NC 27603

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of

Opening Balance:

Shares

Common: 52,815,176

outstanding

Preferred A:

5,176,000

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

as of

Preferred B:

5,000,000

12/31/2019

Date of

Transaction type

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemptio

(e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted as

n or

Transaction

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

of this filing?

Registrati

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a

(entities must

conversion) OR

on Type?

shares returned

share) at

discount

have individual

Nature of Services

to treasury)

Issuance

to market

with voting /

Provided (if

price at

investment

applicable)

the time

control

of

disclosed).

issuance

?

(Yes/No)

Carmel Milazzo &

Conversion of

07/01/2020

New Issuance

948,182

Common

$ 0.001

No

Feil, LLP / Ross

Restricted

4(2)

Debt

Carmel

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding

Common:

53,763,358

on 12/31/2020

Preferred A:

5,176,000

Preferred B:

5,000,000

03/19/2021

New Issuance

216,000

Common

$ 0.025

No

Timothy Stegenga

Purchase shares

Restricted

4(2)

04/01/2021

New Issuance

1,500,000

Common

$ 0.001

No

Danny Bishop

Compensation

Restricted

4(2)

04/01/2021

New Issuance

3,000,000

Common

$ 0.001

No

John Dalessandro

Compensation

Restricted

4(2)

04/01/2021

New Issuance

750,000

Common

$ 0.001

No

John E.

Compensation

Restricted

4(2)

Dalessandro

08/15/2021

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$ 0.020

No

Erwin Vahlsing, Jr

Compensation

Restricted

4(2)

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding

Common:

59,729,358

on 12/31/2021

Preferred A:

5,176,000

Preferred B:

5,000,000

Common

No

AJB Capital

Restricted

4(2)

02/18/2022

New Issuance

3,076,923

$ 0.13.3

Investment, LLC /

Compensation

Simeon Wohlberg

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding

Common:

62,806,281

on 03/31/2022

Preferred A:

5,176,000

Preferred B:

5,000,000

