(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

GO internet does best of all and drags the list with a 13% gain. The stock has lost 3.0% in the last month and 95% in the last year.

----------

Ambromobiliare also does well, up 9.2% to EUR2.14 per share. The stock continues the positive trend that has seen it rally 46% in the last month and 26% in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Giglio.com sits on the bottom and gives up about 12 percent to EUR2.12 per share. The stock has left 12 percent on the floor in the last month, 32 percent in the last six months, and 30 percent in the last 12 months.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.