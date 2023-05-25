Advanced search
    GO   IT0005038002

GO INTERNET S.P.A.

(GO)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:15:23 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.1410 EUR   +17.50%
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet soars; down Italy Independent
AN
Mib falls to 26,400 area; Telecom Italia at tail end
AN
Lists still down; MPS confirmed bearish
AN
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet soars; down Italy Independent

05/25/2023 | 07:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

GO internet gains about 18%, pointing to its third session to close on the bullish side. The stock has lost 22 percent in the past month and 78 percent in the past year.

Franchetti also does well, up 10% to EUR3.75 per share. The stock has gained 21% in the last month and 25% in the last six months. The IPO date is September 29, 2022.

----------

LOSERS

Italia Independent sits at the bottom, down 6.6 percent. The stock has posted triple-digit gains, in the green by 273 percent over the past 30 days and 554 percent over the past six months, while giving up 18 percent over the past 12 months.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCHETTI S.P.A. 7.65% 3.66 Real-time Quote.10.39%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.21% 26469.77 Delayed Quote.11.89%
GO INTERNET S.P.A. 17.50% 0.141 Real-time Quote.-64.71%
ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP S.P.A. -6.04% 0.855 Real-time Quote.658.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 9,21 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
Net income 2021 -3,22 M -3,46 M -3,46 M
Net Debt 2021 8,89 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,44 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Marco di Gioacchino Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Colaiacovo Director
Flavio Ubaldi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniela Colaiacovo Director
Marco Bariletti Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GO INTERNET S.P.A.-64.71%3
T-MOBILE US0.00%167 985
COMCAST CORPORATION14.33%166 670
AT&T INC.-13.36%114 027
KDDI CORPORATION10.87%68 463
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.71%55 976
