ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet soars; down Italy Independent

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

GO internet gains about 18%, pointing to its third session to close on the bullish side. The stock has lost 22 percent in the past month and 78 percent in the past year.

Franchetti also does well, up 10% to EUR3.75 per share. The stock has gained 21% in the last month and 25% in the last six months. The IPO date is September 29, 2022.

LOSERS

Italia Independent sits at the bottom, down 6.6 percent. The stock has posted triple-digit gains, in the green by 273 percent over the past 30 days and 554 percent over the past six months, while giving up 18 percent over the past 12 months.

