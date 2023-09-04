(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

GO internet rises 11% after giving up 29% in the last month, 94% in the last six and 96% in the last twelve.

Visibilia Publishing follows with a 7.8 percent rise after gaining 7.1 percent in the last month. The company reported Thursday that it had closed a positive first half of the year financially but tumultuous in other respects. As for the accounts, production value rose to EUR1.9 million or just EUR9,539 compared to the same value in the first half of the previous year. Ebitda was negative EUR64,364 from the negative figure of EUR371,826 while operating loss narrowed to EUR130,157 from EUR545,419.

LOSERS

Reway Group gives up 3.2 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the past month.

Sicily By Car is also in the red 3.2% one month after admission to trading, during which time the stock has given up 12%.

