(Alliance News) - GO internet Spa announced Wednesday that Negma Group Investment Ltd has requested the conversion of five bonds, with a total value of EUR50,000.

The conversion price is EUR0.013 and, therefore, these bonds entitle Negma to subscribe for 3.8 million new ordinary shares in the company.

As part of the second tranche of the convertible bond underwritten by Negma, 31 bonds remain to be converted, with a total value of EUR310,000.

GO internet's stock closed Wednesday up 3.9 percent at EUR0.016 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

