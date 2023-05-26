Advanced search
    GO   IT0005038002

GO INTERNET S.P.A.

(GO)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:15 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.1240 EUR   +2.06%
Negma requests conversion of three GO internet bonds

05/26/2023 | 11:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - GO internet Spa announced Friday that Negma Group Investment Ltd has applied for the conversion of three bonds, with a total value of EUR30,000.

The exercise price of these bonds is EUR0.0904, with Negma entitled to subscribe for 375,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The bonds are part of the first tranche of the convertible bond signed in April, with a total value of EUR600,000. Of that tranche, 40 bonds remain to be converted.

GO internet's stock is up 3.7 percent at EUR0.13 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 9,21 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net income 2021 -3,22 M -3,45 M -3,45 M
Net Debt 2021 8,89 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,47 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
GO internet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GO INTERNET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco di Gioacchino Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Colaiacovo Director
Flavio Ubaldi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniela Colaiacovo Director
Marco Bariletti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GO INTERNET S.P.A.-64.26%3
COMCAST CORPORATION11.78%162 959
T-MOBILE US-3.03%162 897
AT&T INC.-17.71%108 307
KDDI CORPORATION9.22%67 079
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED2.02%57 495
