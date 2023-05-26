Negma requests conversion of three GO internet bonds

(Alliance News) - GO internet Spa announced Friday that Negma Group Investment Ltd has applied for the conversion of three bonds, with a total value of EUR30,000.

The exercise price of these bonds is EUR0.0904, with Negma entitled to subscribe for 375,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The bonds are part of the first tranche of the convertible bond signed in April, with a total value of EUR600,000. Of that tranche, 40 bonds remain to be converted.

GO internet's stock is up 3.7 percent at EUR0.13 per share.

