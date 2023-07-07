(Alliance News) - GO internet Spa announced Friday that it has received a request for conversion of two bonds from Negma Group Investment Ltd.

The bonds, with a total value of EUR20,000, are part of the second tranche of the convertible bond reserved for Negma.

The conversion price is EUR0.036 and, therefore, the two bonds will entitle Negma to subscribe for 555,555 new ordinary shares of GO internet.

GO internet's stock closed Friday down 1.1 percent at EUR0.038 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

