(Alliance News) - Tessellis Spa and GO internet Spa announced Monday that the remaining conditions precedent stipulated under the investment agreement signed between Tessellis, OpNet and GO internet for the implementation of Tessellis' previously announced investment transaction in GO internet have been fulfilled. The companies, therefore, agreed to proceed with the closing of the transaction.

The agreement provided that, Tessellis, through a possible corporate vehicle, would acquire a trade receivable owed by OpNet to GO Internet and subscribe to a reserved capital increase of GO Internet by offsetting this receivable, up to a maximum amount of approximately EUR3.4 million.

Tessellis then designated BID-GO Srl, whose share capital is wholly owned by Tiscali Italia Spa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessellis, for the purpose of subscribing to the capital increase approved by GO Internet's shareholders' meeting on December 22, 2023, for an amount up to a maximum of EUR3.4 million.

BID-GO subscribed to the reserved capital increase, with an effective date set for May 31, 2024, by offsetting the trade receivable owed by OpNet to GO Internet for the provision of certain services, which it acquired today in the context of the closing, in the amount of EUR3.4 million, with the issuance of 4.1 million GO Internet shares equal to 77.04% of GO Internet's share capital.

As a result, on May 31, GO Internet will issue the new shares and BID-GO will, as a result, acquire an interest in excess of the 30% threshold in GO Internet's share capital, thus occurring the conditions for the promotion of a takeover bid

mandatory tender offer on GO Internet shares, at a price of EUR0.81 per share, corresponding to the unit subscription price by BID-GO of the 4.1 million GO Internet shares subscribed in execution of the reserved capital increase.

Tessellis on Tuesday is in the green by 5.4 percent and GO internet on the other hand is rising 8.8 percent to EUR0.79 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.