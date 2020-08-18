Log in
GO METALS CORP. (GOCO)

GO METALS CORP.

(GOCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/17 09:33:04 am
0.04 CAD   -11.11%
10:05aGo Metals Mobilizes for Yukon Drill Program
NE
03/13GO METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - GOCO
AQ
03/13Go Metals Clarification to Corporate Update
NE
Go Metals Mobilizes for Yukon Drill Program

08/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2020) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") has mobilized crews to Dawson City, Yukon in preparation for a drilling program on the Monster IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) project 90km to the north of Dawson City, Yukon. The Monster IOCG project covers 63 square kilometers of the highly prospective Wernecke breccias in the Ogilvie Mountains and traditional territory of Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

The company has partnered with Vision Quest Drilling to provide RC drilling for six targets areas over the Beast and Bloom zones. The company is expecting a minimum of 1200 metres to be drilled. The targets areas have been outlined by extensive ground work over the past two field seasons and show strong multi-faceted anomalies with a combination of magnetic, gravity, and geochemistry. Capital Helicopters will be supporting the program with their Bell 407 from Dawson City.

The Beast is a magnetic and offset gravity target located in the west of the Monster Property. The target is coincident with conductivity highs of up to 40 mV/V. The Bloom target is an intensely altered intrusive with bounding copper, cobalt, silver and gold mineralization.

The RC drill results will help confirm the significance of the geophysical signatures and the associated mineralization. On-site XRF analysis will analyze rock chip samples and drill core for pathfinder elements to focus exploration in real-time. The drill pads are currently being installed on site. Initial results will help target subsequent core drilling.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President
Telephone: 604.725.1857
Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62005


© Newsfilecorp 2020
