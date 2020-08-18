Go Metals Mobilizes for Yukon Drill Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2020) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") has mobilized crews to Dawson City, Yukon in preparation for a drilling program on the Monster IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) project 90km to the north of Dawson City, Yukon. The Monster IOCG project covers 63 square kilometers of the highly prospective Wernecke breccias in the Ogilvie Mountains and traditional territory of Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

The company has partnered with Vision Quest Drilling to provide RC drilling for six targets areas over the Beast and Bloom zones. The company is expecting a minimum of 1200 metres to be drilled. The targets areas have been outlined by extensive ground work over the past two field seasons and show strong multi-faceted anomalies with a combination of magnetic, gravity, and geochemistry. Capital Helicopters will be supporting the program with their Bell 407 from Dawson City.

The Beast is a magnetic and offset gravity target located in the west of the Monster Property. The target is coincident with conductivity highs of up to 40 mV/V. The Bloom target is an intensely altered intrusive with bounding copper, cobalt, silver and gold mineralization.

The RC drill results will help confirm the significance of the geophysical signatures and the associated mineralization. On-site XRF analysis will analyze rock chip samples and drill core for pathfinder elements to focus exploration in real-time. The drill pads are currently being installed on site. Initial results will help target subsequent core drilling.

