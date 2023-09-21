Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently conducting airborne geophysics at the HSP nickel- copper project, north of Havre-Saint-Pierre on the Côte-Nord of Quebec.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals said, "We have started flying AirTEM over the extension of the HSP project staked in 2022. The Company expects to complete a minimum of 1,200 total line-kilometres over the north and south contacts of the anorthosite complex. New targets will be followed up with ground UTEM in early October 2023 to prepare for follow up drilling. The Company is currently permitted to drill at Red Mountain, PGE and both Chamber targets. We are planning a few RC holes based on the UTEM survey data collected at the start of the season."

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP property hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

