GO METALS CORP.

GO METALS CORP.

(GOCO)
  Report
11/27 03:37:42 pm
0.04 CAD   -38.46%
05:20pGo Metals Responds to Shareholder Inquiries
NE
09/10GO METALS : Demobilizes from Monster IOCG
AQ
09/09Go Metals Demobilizes from Monster IOCG
NE
Go Metals Responds to Shareholder Inquiries

11/29/2020 | 05:20pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2020) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") responds to shareholder inquiries prompted by trading in the Company's shares on Friday. The Company confirms that there has been no material change in its affairs.

The Company recently received preliminary chemical results from MS Analytical concerning the drilling program at the Yukon Monster IOCG. The preliminary lab results confirm chip logging and chemical XRF data collected in the field, which was disclosed to investors in a Company news release dated September 9th, 2020.

The Company is still waiting on further assays and expects more results in the next few weeks.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals is a mining exploration company working exclusively in Canada. The flagship Monster IOCG project is in the Dawson Region of the Yukon and the traditional territory of Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69139


© Newsfilecorp 2020
