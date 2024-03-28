COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Placing of items/resolutions on Annual General Meeting Agenda

Quote

The forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held on the 30 May 2024. Further information related to this event will be announced at a later date.

Placing of items/resolutions on Agenda

A shareholder or shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:

a. request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM, and;

b.

table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the AGM.

The request to put items on the agenda of the general meeting or the draft resolution referred to above shall be submitted to the Company in hard copy form or in electronic form toinvestor_relations@go.com.mt and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Company shall not be obliged to entertain any requests by shareholders after the 11 April 2024.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

28 March 2024

GO plc, Fra Diego Street, Marsa, MRS 1501 Malta PO Box 40, Marsa MRS 1001 t. +356 2124 6200 e.customercare@go.com.mt

Company Registration Number: C22334 VAT Number: MT 12826209 go.com.mt