GO p l c : Celebrating Female Entrepreneurship Day with Connected Care

We spoke to Connected Care founder, Lucienne to celebrate International Entrepreneur day.

Hi Lucienne , can you introduce our audience to Connected Care?

Hi, I'm Lucienne, I'm 42 years old and the General Manager of Connected Care Ltd. Connected Care was established in January 2020, and we have a wonderful team of 9 beautiful and strong women (5 part-timers and 4 full timers). We recently moved to our new office in the Naxxar Square.

How would you define Connected Care? And why is it so important in 2021?

Connected Care is an electronic and mobile care company whose aim is to offer peace of mind not only to the elderly community but also to their loved ones. Our aim is to help people live independently in their own homes through the use of technology. The aim is to balance independence with reassurance, and provide tailored support which meets individuals' needs now and in the future.

What/Who inspired you to create Connected Care?

Being around passionate people who come from all walks of life. I have been working in this sector for the past 8 years and I have met a lot of people along the way. I am lucky enough to have been surrounded by great mentors and coaches who have always believed in me. I am inspired by our customers, we change people's lives every day and I believe there is no better job satisfaction then going to bed knowing you have helped someone.

How do you balance your personal life with your professional life?

I believe that we can achieve what our mind believes. I am a mother of a teenager, and also a Health and fitness coach in my free time. My days are jam packed but I always find time to do everything. It's not always easy, but it is what it is. I am a very positive person and try to look at the bright side of life.

What are Connected Care's core values?

Integrity, Respect responsibility and Teamwork

Integrity - to always know and do what is right

Respect - to respect and treat one another the way we want to be treated

Responsibility - to do what is right and to accept and embrace change

Teamwork - to always work as a team with each other and for each other

What's your favourite part of your job?

There are two main areas that I love about my job; our dedicated customer care team who always strive to offer peace of mind to our customers. Besides that, I love creating new services for our clients which helps keep them connected in every possible way - hence the name Connected Care.

How is GO helping your Connected Care grow?

With its infrastructure, GO helps Connected Care as most of our services would require some sort of connectivity being mobile, landline or internet. GO keeps us connected to our customers and has aided us in developing a product specifically for Connected Care. It is great to be part of GO as they do not only help with their products but also help with training, mentoring and any other obstacles small companies like Connected Care may encounter. Also, GO trusts Connected Care with the handling of one of their services which is the Telecare.

What is the biggest challenge in running Connected Care?

The biggest challenge we find in this business is that unfortunately we as human beings wait for things to happen first before we start taking actions. Most of the time people are not aware of all the services available that can help us be more proactive. At Connected Care we offer an innovative range of care solutions and services which enable people to live healthy, more independent and fulfilling lives. Whether it's in an individual's home or in residential care our proactive and integrated approach provides 24/7 monitoring and support to deliver efficient and responsive care. Connected Care is currently also working on Connected Health project which help manage long term medical conditions. Our remote patient monitoring help to provide efficient and high-quality care.

What advice would you give to a budding entrepreneur?

Don't view your challenges as hurdles, embrace each challenge as a learning opportunity and learn from your mistakes. Stay positive and don't let bad days bring you down. Surround yourself with like-minded people who inspire you. When you allow positivity to run, you will realise the potential that lies within you. Listen to what everybody has to say but go ahead with what you feel is right and believe in your instincts. Take risks, if you're not willing to take smart and calculated risks along the way, you're giving up your chance to succeed. Find time to rest and practice your hobbies. Good things take time but passion and positivity will always take you through your bad days, and will help you to come back stronger.

For more information, visit Connected Care's Facebook page.