Investment in AQS Med Limited

The Company refers to the announcement made on the 27 March 2024 whereby it informed the market that the Company had entered into a share purchase agreement that will result in the acquisition, by the Company, of 51% shareholding in AQS Med Limited (C 50569) ("AQS") subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent.

The Company is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to closing have been satisfied and that closing has occurred today the 28 June 2024.

Further to this strategic acquisition, the Company is anticipated to increase its presence on the energy vertical market which will put the Company in a better position to assist Malta in the achievement of its environmental targets.

Further announcements will be made as and when necessary.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

28 June 2024